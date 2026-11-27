American rapper and music producer Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is serving a 50-month prison sentence, marked his third Thanksgiving behind bars with a special holiday menu. People reported this, citing a representative of the correctional facility, UNN writes.

Details

At the Allenwood Low federal prison in Pennsylvania, where the 57-year-old rapper is currently being held, inmates were offered a choice of traditional turkey or fried tofu.

The holiday menu also included mashed potatoes, casseroles made with caramelized sweet potatoes and green beans, sage-and-onion stuffing, fresh rolls, gravy, and cranberry sauce. For dessert, inmates were offered pecan pie.

The U.S. Federal Bureau of Prisons does not establish a single holiday menu for all facilities, allowing them to take into account the availability of products, local traditions, and the cultural diversity of inmates.

First Thanksgiving at a new prison

Although Combs is celebrating the holiday behind bars for the third time, this year marks his first Thanksgiving at Allenwood Low prison.

The rapper was transferred there in October 2026 after suffering a head injury while being held at the Fort Dix federal prison in New Jersey.

The musician's representative said at the time that the transfer may have been related to security considerations, although no official reasons for the decision were disclosed.

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