Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko denied his involvement in the beginning of the full-scale war against Ukraine, while demonstrating on a map where Russian troops advanced toward Kyiv in 2022. He said this in an interview with the French publication Le Point, reports UNN.

Details

The journalist asked Lukashenko why he had allowed Russia to use Belarusian territory as a rear base for military operations against Ukraine.

In response, the Belarusian dictator denied providing such assistance to Moscow, after which he took a map of Belarus and showed the Brest and Gomel regions, where joint Russian-Belarusian military exercises were held in 2022.

According to his version, after the exercises ended, the Russian troops were supposed to leave Belarusian territory, but allegedly unexpectedly changed their direction of movement.

Then these troops, which had already been concentrated here, for some reason turned toward Kyiv and decided to withdraw through Kyiv — Lukashenko said, clarifying that it was a joke.

Lukashenko denied responsibility for the invasion

The Belarusian dictator also stated that the Russian General Staff allegedly had not informed him about preparations for the invasion.

I have no claims against me. I absolutely have nothing to do with the beginning of this war. We have nothing to do with this war. I did not know about the beginning of the war — Lukashenko claims.

Immediately afterward, he showed the journalist on the map the Leningrad–Odesa route, along which, according to his own words, Russian troops began their advance into Ukraine from Belarusian territory.

Lukashenko proposed that Zelenskyy fly to Moscow together and promised to "guarantee security"