Photo: Basketball Federation of Ukraine

Ukraine’s men’s national team will play its first game of the November international window of the second round of European qualifying for the 2027 World Cup today, November 26. Ainars Bagatskis’s team will face Portugal away, UNN reports, citing the Basketball Federation of Ukraine.

Details

The game will take place in Matosinhos at the Centro de Desportos e Congressos de Matosinhos. Tip-off is at 21:00 Kyiv time.

As the Federation noted, Ukraine enters the game as the sole leader of Group I. After two opening wins in the second round of qualifying, over Greece (82:76) and Montenegro (98:89), Ainars Bagatskis’s team has six wins and two losses overall. Portugal, with four wins and four losses, is in fourth place.

The Portuguese have already managed to surprise in the second round of qualifying, defeating Spain away from home — 95:89. In the other game of the August window, Mário Gomes’s team lost to Georgia — 90:98.

Ahead of the game, Ukraine head coach Ainars Bagatskis emphasized the strength of the Portuguese team and the need to treat the opponent with respect.

"Whatever we say or think about Portugal is secondary. They beat Spain. Period. If you beat Spain, you cannot be a weak team, you cannot be a soft team — you know how to play. In Europe, at this level, everyone knows how to play. If a team qualifies for the European Championship and performs well there, we must respect it greatly. Although first and foremost, I repeat, we must respect ourselves. That is the most important thing," the Ukrainian coach said.

Ukraine defeated Montenegro and topped the group in the 2027 Basketball World Cup qualifiers

Ukraine guard Oleksandr Kovliar also shared his expectations for the game. The basketball player noted the Portuguese players’ experience and expects a difficult away game, but is confident in the Ukrainian team’s abilities.

"Portugal is a well-drilled team with many experienced players. Moreover, we are playing away, so I expect a difficult game. But we have everything we need to win," Kovliar said.

For the game against Portugal, Ukraine’s coaching staff selected a roster of 12 basketball players.

Guards: Maksym Shulha (Real, Spain), Oleksandr Kovliar (Budućnost, Montenegro), Yehor Sushkin (Kharkiv Falcons, Ukraine), Illia Tyrtyshnyk (Hesperia Olympia, Italy), Denys Lukashov (without a club).

Forwards: Oleksandr Lypovyi (without a club), Oleksandr Kobzystyi (without a club), Artem Kovalov (Ordu, Azerbaijan), Viacheslav Bobrov (Stal Ostrow, Poland), Daniil Shelist (Oviedo, Spain).

Centers: Rostyslav Novytskyi (Dinamo, Romania), Dmytro Skapintsev (Leyma Coruña, Spain).

Oleksii Soloviov was left out of the roster for this game and will continue preparing with the team for the next game. Maksym Shulha, who joined the team in Porto during the afternoon on the eve of the game, was included in the roster.

Reminder

In the November window, Ukraine will play two games. After the away game against Portugal, the team will face Montenegro in a nominally home game in Riga, which will take place on November 29 at Xiaomi Arena.

At the end of the second round of qualifying, the top three teams in the group will advance to the 2027 World Cup.