The United States of America has approved the sale to Ukraine of equipment for F-16 aircraft worth more than $600 million. The U.S. State Department reported this, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that Ukraine will use funding from Belgium, Denmark, the Netherlands, and Norway under the Joint Multinational Ukraine JUMPSTART Program for this purchase. At the same time, no U.S. funds associated with this transfer will be involved.

The sale of the equipment will improve Ukraine’s ability to counter current and future threats from Russia, further equipping it to carry out self-defense missions and ensuring regional security through more capable air defense systems - the U.S. State Department said in a post.

At the same time, the prime contractor will be selected through a competitive procurement process conducted by the U.S. government in accordance with the Federal Acquisition Regulation.

At present, the U.S. government is not aware of any offset agreement proposed in connection with this potential sale agreement. Any future offset agreement will be determined through negotiations between the buyer and the contractor(s) - the State Department said.

We would like to remind you

In an interview with Fox News, U.S. President Donald Trump admitted that Washington is making "big money" from the war in Ukraine by selling weapons to Europe.