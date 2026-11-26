Hollywood actor Colin Farrell spoke candidly about his years-long struggle with addiction and admitted that fatherhood was what helped him change his life. People reports this, citing the new documentary "The Slightest Touch," UNN writes.

Details

The 50-year-old Irish actor admitted that he began drinking alcohol at the age of 13 or 14. Later, drug addiction was added to his problems with alcohol.

The turning point for Farrell came after filming wrapped on "Miami Vice." After that, the actor entered a rehabilitation center, where he began reassessing his life.

How his son changed the Hollywood star’s life

The actor’s older son, James, played a special role in overcoming his addiction. He was born in 2003 with Angelman syndrome—a rare genetic disorder that affects the development of the nervous system.

Farrell gave up alcohol and drugs when the boy was 2.5 years old. During rehabilitation, the actor realized how important it was to be present in the life of a son who would need constant support.

In the documentary, Farrell was unable to hold back tears as he recalled that period. He also said that raising two sons helped him mature and change his attitude toward life.

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