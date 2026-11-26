According to media reports, the 22-year-old Ukrainian who set himself on fire in central Warsaw on November 25 demanded equal treatment for Ukrainian and Polish citizens. This was reported by the Polish publication Fakt, writes UNN.

Details

Journalists found out that the victim is 22-year-old Edward, a student at Warsaw University of Technology. He had documents with him in which he outlined his demands.

According to the publication, the young man wanted Ukrainian citizens in Poland to be treated the same way as Poles.

Passers-by and employees of Poland's State Protection Service came to the Ukrainian's aid. The man sustained severe burns; however, he was conscious and communicated with medical staff when he was hospitalized.

What is known about the Ukrainian's condition and the investigation

Polish Senator Grzegorz Schetyna confirmed the victim's Ukrainian citizenship on TVP, citing information from the Polish Ministry of the Interior.

We have information from the Ministry of the Interior and Administration that this was a young man, a Ukrainian with a Pole's Card. He is in very serious condition the senator said.

At the same time, Schetyna noted that the man's motives had not yet been officially established. Polish police continue to investigate the circumstances of the incident.

The man who set himself on fire in Warsaw is probably Ukrainian – media