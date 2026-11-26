Jared Kushner highly praised the political abilities of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, calling him a grandmaster of politics and a historical figure. He said this in an interview, UNN writes.

Details

According to Kushner, the Kremlin chief is always well prepared for negotiations, has a clear understanding of Russia's position, and has a deep grasp of the issues discussed during meetings.

President Putin is a very organized person. People may like what he does, or they may dislike it, but he is undoubtedly a grandmaster of politics. He is a historical figure – Kushner said.

What else Kushner said about Putin

He also noted the Russian dictator's thoughtfulness and his manner of conducting negotiations. In particular, Kushner drew attention to the fact that Putin takes a lot of notes during conversations.

He is always very well prepared. He is very thoughtful. When we talk, he takes a lot of notes. It is quite obvious that he has a very deep understanding of the issues being discussed. He has fairly clear views on them – Kushner added.

Putin assured the United States that he would not use nuclear weapons — Kushner