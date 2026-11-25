Hayden Panettiere

Zac Hickerson — the brother of Hayden Panettiere’s boyfriend, who was with her at the time of her death — spoke about the final minutes of her life in a candid interview with TMZ, reports UNN.

Details

Zac described how he came to the Airbnb-rented property where Hayden and Brian Hickerson were staying that day, and also described the tragedy that unfolded there.

According to Zac, at first he did not suspect anything unusual when he saw Hayden sitting with her legs crossed and leaning forward. However, he became concerned when he sat down next to her and she did not move at all.

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He told Brian about it. When Brian lifted Hayden, Zac saw that her face had turned purple — and realized that something terrible had happened.

Zac says he immediately called 911 and began performing CPR on his close friend. Medical personnel arrived shortly afterward and took over; all Zac could do was watch and pray as they tried to save her life. He adds that Brian was distraught and could not believe what was happening.

In the end, when the medics pronounced Hayden dead, Zac knelt by her feet and prayed. After that, he said goodbye to her and left the house.

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As is known, law enforcement determined that Hayden’s death was an accidental result of a drug overdose: four substances, including fentanyl, were found in her system.

All of Hollywood paid tribute to the late star, while Brian and Zac faced a wave of criticism — both from Hayden’s acquaintances and from her fans.

Zac also shared plans to honor Hayden’s memory by creating a foundation to help people suffering from drug addiction. He cited a parable that, in his view, best describes the way he remembers the late star.

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