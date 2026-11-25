The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the strike on the Russian military airfield "Savasleyka" in Nizhny Novgorod region and 5 aircraft there, UNN writes.

5 aircraft used by the Russians to terrorize Ukrainian civilians were hit at the "Savasleyka" airfield. On the 24th and overnight into November 25, strikes by Ukraine's Defense Forces hit one of the key airfields of Russian aviation. The "Savasleyka" airfield in Nizhny Novgorod region was hit. This is where MiG-31 fighter jets take off—carriers of Kinzhal missiles, which the enemy uses to strike Ukrainian cities. According to preliminary information, three Russian MiG-31 aircraft and two Su-34s will be unable to fly for some time—they were hit - the General Staff reported.

As noted by the General Staff, "the extent of the damage and information about the number are being clarified. There is a possibility of even better news."

According to the General Staff, "in Luhansk region, near the settlement of Karavan-Solodkyi, a P-18 radar station was hit." "It detects air targets at a great distance and provides data to the enemy's air defense systems. The Russian radar field now has one fewer 'eye,'" the statement said.

"Strikes this day also hit the occupiers' fuel and warehouses. In the area of Novosvitlivka, Luhansk region, two fuel-and-lubricant-materials depots and a logistics depot were hit. Another logistics depot was hit near Rospasiivka in Luhansk region. In Donetsk region, near Ahronomichne, a fuel-and-lubricant-materials depot was hit, and near Novyi Svit—a munitions depot," the General Staff stated.

"Without fuel, equipment cannot move, and without shells, artillery falls silent. Every depot hit means fewer assaults and shelling that the enemy can carry out. The scale of the damage inflicted is being clarified," the General Staff emphasized.

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