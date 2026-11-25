Russia presents the defensive measures of neighboring states as a "threat to itself," language reforms as the "oppression of Russian-speaking people," and decisions concerning religious organizations as the "persecution of Orthodox believers." Kirill Viktorov, head of the Department for Countering Information Threats to National Security at the Center for Countering Disinformation, said this on Ukrainian Radio, reported by UNN.

Details

He presented a report comparing Russian campaigns against Ukraine before the full-scale invasion with those against six European states in 2026.

Russian propaganda uses real events but distorts their meaning. It portrays the strengthening of neighboring countries' security as an alleged preparation for an attack, and legal decisions concerning specific groups or organizations as purported persecution of all Russian-speaking people or Orthodox believers. In this way, Russia shifts responsibility for the tensions onto other states and presents itself as the party forced to "defend itself" - the Center for Countering Disinformation's Telegram channel quotes Viktorov as saying.

According to the expert, the parallels identified help partners recognize Russian information pressure earlier and coordinate their response. At the same time, propaganda campaigns alone do not prove preparations for a military attack—they must be assessed together with Russia's military and diplomatic actions.

Let us recall

According to intelligence data, Russian special services are increasingly using generative artificial intelligence to conduct information operations aimed at dividing societies and destabilizing countries of the European Union.

Fake News Factory: How Russian Propaganda Manipulates Information about Anti-Corruption Investigations in Ukraine