The enemy attacked Kyiv on the evening of Tuesday, November 24. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reports, according to UNN.

Details

It is noted that two people were injured as a result of the enemy shelling.

In Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district, a UAV struck the courtyard of a 16-story residential building. A fire broke out on the first and second floors, covering a total area of 50 sq. m. The facades from the first to the seventh floors were damaged, and windows in nearby buildings were also shattered - the statement reads.

It is reported that rescuers inspected the apartments and evacuated people into the fresh air. Psychologists from the Kyiv branch of the State Emergency Service are also working at the scene. The fire has now been extinguished.

We remind you

The day before, in Kyiv's Shevchenkivskyi district, debris caused fires and damaged a building. Six people were injured, one of them a foreign national.

Russia’s massive attack on Kyiv and nine regions of Ukraine: eight killed, people injured