Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

During the night and morning of November 20, the Russians attacked Kyiv and nine other regions of Ukraine. Missiles hit critical infrastructure in the capital; bridges were also among the targets. Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi reported this, according to UNN.

Details

A wastewater facility, office and commercial buildings were damaged. Six people were killed in the attack in Kyiv. Another 15 were injured - the head of government said in a post.

Meanwhile, a hospital for emergency care in Kharkiv came under attack. Four people were injured, and the MRI wing was damaged.

In addition, enterprises in the Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa and Chernihiv regions were damaged, as were residential buildings in the Dnipropetrovsk, Lviv, Vinnytsia, Sumy and Chernihiv regions.

Energy facilities were also hit. As of this moment, a total of eight people are known to have been killed and 28 injured. My sincere condolences to the families and loved ones - Koretskyi said.

The State Emergency Service of Ukraine published photos of the aftermath of the enemy shelling.

Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

According to data from the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Russians attacked with Iskander-M/S-400 ballistic missiles, Zircon anti-ship missiles, 84 air- and sea-launched Kh-101, Kalibr and Iskander-K cruise missiles, 404 Shahed-type attack UAVs (123 of them jet-powered), Gerbera UAVs and decoy drones of the "Parody" type. The strikes were launched from Russia’s Rostov, Bryansk, Kursk, Oryol and Vologda regions and Krasnodar Krai, as well as from occupied Crimea and Donetsk.

The air assault was repelled by aviation, anti-aircraft missile forces, electronic warfare and unmanned systems units, and mobile fire groups of the Defense Forces of Ukraine. As of 10:30, air defense had shot down/suppressed 462 targets:

3 Iskander-M/S-400/Zircon ballistic missiles;

79 Kh-101 and Kalibr cruise missiles;

380 enemy Shahed-type UAVs (102 of them jet-powered), Gerbera UAVs and drones of other types.

Hits by enemy missiles and attack UAVs were recorded at 23 locations, while falling debris was reported at 10 locations. At the same time, the enemy attack is still ongoing.

Reminder

As a result of the massive combined attack by Russian missiles and drones during the night of November 20, the Ukrainian railway was damaged. In addition, emergency power outages were introduced in the Lviv, Zakarpattia and Ivano-Frankivsk regions due to the Russian attack on energy infrastructure. The situation in the energy system remains extremely difficult.

UNN also reported that an unidentified object amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine may have fallen near Khmelek in Poland’s Lublin Voivodeship. Military services are working at the scene.