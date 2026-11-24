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Over the next three days, Ukraine will experience genuine winter weather — snow, frost and icy conditions, UNN reports, citing the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Tomorrow, light snow in places; during the day, wind gusts of 15–18 m/s in some areas of most regions; temperatures ranging from 3° below zero to 2° above zero throughout the day, 1–6° above zero in the south of the country, and 4–9° below zero in the Carpathians - forecasters reported.

The Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center added that on Thursday there will be snow in the Carpathian region, while on Friday, throughout Ukraine except the north and northeast, there will be snow and wet snow, with rain in the south; nighttime temperatures

will be 2–8° below zero; during the day, from 3° below zero to 2° above zero, and in the far south of the country, 3–8° above zero.

There will be icy conditions on roads in some parts of the country.

Snow, frost and icy conditions — what weather to expect in Ukraine over the next three days