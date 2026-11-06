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Snow, frost and icy conditions — what weather to expect in Ukraine over the next three days

Kyiv • UNN

 • 474 views

Snow, sleet and icy roads are expected in Ukraine. There will be almost no precipitation on Sunday and Monday, with temperatures dropping to 5° below zero at night.

Snow, frost and icy conditions — what weather to expect in Ukraine over the next three days
Illustrative photo

Over the next three days, snow, frost and icy conditions on the roads are expected in Ukraine, UNN reports, citing the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Tonight in Ukraine, except in the west, and tomorrow during the day in the central, southern and eastern regions, there will be light snow and sleet, with icy conditions on some roads; on Sunday and Monday, there will generally be no precipitation 

- forecasters said.

According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, nighttime temperatures are expected to range from 2°C above zero to 5°C below zero, and daytime temperatures from 0–7°C above zero.

Cold weather will persist in Ukraine until November 10: female meteorologist forecasts warming03.11.26, 15:26 • 3534 views

Antonina Tumanova

Weather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
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Snow in Ukraine
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