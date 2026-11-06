Snow, frost and icy conditions — what weather to expect in Ukraine over the next three days

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Over the next three days, snow, frost and icy conditions on the roads are expected in Ukraine, UNN reports, citing the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Tonight in Ukraine, except in the west, and tomorrow during the day in the central, southern and eastern regions, there will be light snow and sleet, with icy conditions on some roads; on Sunday and Monday, there will generally be no precipitation - forecasters said.

According to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center, nighttime temperatures are expected to range from 2°C above zero to 5°C below zero, and daytime temperatures from 0–7°C above zero.

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