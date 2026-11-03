Cold weather will persist in Ukraine until November 10: female meteorologist forecasts warming

In Ukraine, cool weather with slight above-zero temperatures during the day will prevail through November 10, but afterward warming is expected in most regions, accompanied by periodic rains. This was reported by weather forecaster Natalka Didenko, UNN reports.

Details

According to the weather forecaster’s forecast, on November 4, the air temperature at night and during the day will be approximately +5…+9 degrees Celsius. In the southern and southeastern regions, as well as in Zakarpattia, +9..+12 degrees Celsius is expected.

Due to the dominance of a powerful anticyclone named Klaus, whose center is located over the North Sea, no precipitation is expected in Ukraine on Wednesday. Only rain is expected in Crimea tomorrow. An important detail! Tomorrow, strong northerly winds are expected practically throughout Ukraine, and we know that stronger winds noticeably lower the air temperature. So scarves and hoods are a must tomorrow - Natalka Didenko added.

Meanwhile, in the capital, according to the weather forecaster, no precipitation is expected on November 4, but there will be gusty northerly winds, while the maximum air temperature will range from +6..+8 degrees Celsius.

Until the end of the current week, cold weather with slight above-zero temperatures during the day will prevail in Ukraine. Slightly subzero temperatures are possible at night this coming weekend. To make your cheeks turn a little pink from a warmer forecast, I will remind you that after November 10, warming is expected in most regions of Ukraine. This warming will be wet, with periodic rains, but we are not at all opposed to more comfortable temperatures from the atmosphere) Go and touch the radiators—perhaps they are already warm) - weather forecaster Natalka Didenko concluded.

We remind you

On November 3, predominantly dry weather is expected in Ukraine, with rain in the south, wet snow in the Carpathians, and fog in some places in the morning.