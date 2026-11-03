Cold weather will persist in Ukraine until November 10: female meteorologist forecasts warming

$45.530.1851.050.37
ukenru
01:35 PM • 446 views
The IMF presented scenarios for reviewing tariffs in Ukraine — the Ministry of Energy responded on whether increases should be expected and when
01:16 PM • 5388 views
Latvia convened an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council over Russia's brutal attacks on Ukrainians
12:23 PM • 11883 views
Budanov: person in a medic's uniform found near the house in Borshchahivka was questioned and detained
11:38 AM • 16483 views
Ukraine expects all negotiating clusters with the EU to be opened by the end of the year — Prime Minister
Exclusive
11:27 AM • 22755 views
Reservation in exchange for mobilization: why the government’s new idea has drawn criticism
10:57 AM • 15610 views
Zelenskyy arrived in Berlin for a meeting with Merz ahead of talks in Abu DhabiVideo
09:57 AM • 19282 views
The US is preparing a request to NATO to increase contributions for arms deliveries to Ukraine — Bloomberg
09:22 AM • 15005 views
SBI is investigating the events in Petropavlivska Borshchahivka — criminal proceedings have been initiated
08:26 AM • 20425 views
Zelenskyy: Russia launched 17 ballistic missiles at Ukraine on the day of the US electionsPhoto
08:14 AM • 20053 views
Russia struck energy infrastructure in 10 regions: where the power situation is the most difficult
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Popular news
Whoopi Goldberg touchingly said goodbye to Patrick Stewart and spoke about their many years of friendshipNovember 3, 04:05 AM • 37106 views
Will Smith spotted with his ex-wife in Australia after wrapping filming on a new movieNovember 3, 05:36 AM • 39964 views
Russia attacked the energy infrastructure - which regions suffered damage and outagesPhotoNovember 3, 06:37 AM • 21998 views
3 ballistic and 49 cruise missiles neutralized during Russia's massive attack - details from Air Force07:41 AM • 17081 views
Disney is preparing its largest cuts this year — it wants to invest in content08:40 AM • 13885 views
Publications
Reservation in exchange for mobilization: why the government’s new idea has drawn criticism
Exclusive
11:27 AM • 22748 views
“Shakhtar” - “Sporting”, “Atlético” - “Bayern” — preview of Matchday 4 of the Champions LeagueVideoNovember 2, 08:14 PM • 50365 views
From an 18-year-old debutant to an all-time record — how Yarmolenko made his way to 125 goals in the Ukrainian Premier LeaguePhotoVideoNovember 2, 05:35 PM • 58558 views
Nearly UAH 44 billion planned for military food: what will change in 2027November 2, 02:10 PM • 61189 views
How the amount of child support is determined and calculated from military personnel’s financial support — a detailed explanationPhotoNovember 2, 01:28 PM • 63065 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Kyrylo Budanov
Melania Trump
Kalashnyk Mykola Volodymyrovych
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Kyiv Oblast
Dnipro (city)
Zaporizhzhia Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Disney is preparing its largest cuts this year — it wants to invest in content08:40 AM • 14111 views
Will Smith spotted with his ex-wife in Australia after wrapping filming on a new movieNovember 3, 05:36 AM • 40331 views
Whoopi Goldberg touchingly said goodbye to Patrick Stewart and spoke about their many years of friendshipNovember 3, 04:05 AM • 37441 views
In Italy, the investigation into the murder of director Pier Paolo Pasolini has been reopened after 51 yearsNovember 3, 03:05 AM • 32229 views
An outbreak of "mouse fever" has been recorded in Russia; more than 1,500 people have fallen ill in five regionsNovember 3, 02:05 AM • 28819 views
Actual
9K720 Iskander
Kh-101
MIM-104 Patriot
Kh-59
Gold

Cold weather will persist in Ukraine until November 10: female meteorologist forecasts warming

Kyiv • UNN

 • 208 views

Until November 10, it will be cool in Ukraine, with slight above-zero temperatures during the day and strong northerly winds. Warming with rain is then expected.

Cold weather will persist in Ukraine until November 10: female meteorologist forecasts warming

In Ukraine, cool weather with slight above-zero temperatures during the day will prevail through November 10, but afterward warming is expected in most regions, accompanied by periodic rains. This was reported by weather forecaster Natalka Didenko, UNN reports.

Details

According to the weather forecaster’s forecast, on November 4, the air temperature at night and during the day will be approximately +5…+9 degrees Celsius. In the southern and southeastern regions, as well as in Zakarpattia, +9..+12 degrees Celsius is expected.

Due to the dominance of a powerful anticyclone named Klaus, whose center is located over the North Sea, no precipitation is expected in Ukraine on Wednesday. Only rain is expected in Crimea tomorrow. An important detail! Tomorrow, strong northerly winds are expected practically throughout Ukraine, and we know that stronger winds noticeably lower the air temperature. So scarves and hoods are a must tomorrow

- Natalka Didenko added.

Meanwhile, in the capital, according to the weather forecaster, no precipitation is expected on November 4, but there will be gusty northerly winds, while the maximum air temperature will range from +6..+8 degrees Celsius.

Until the end of the current week, cold weather with slight above-zero temperatures during the day will prevail in Ukraine. Slightly subzero temperatures are possible at night this coming weekend. To make your cheeks turn a little pink from a warmer forecast, I will remind you that after November 10, warming is expected in most regions of Ukraine. This warming will be wet, with periodic rains, but we are not at all opposed to more comfortable temperatures from the atmosphere) Go and touch the radiators—perhaps they are already warm)

- weather forecaster Natalka Didenko concluded.

We remind you

On November 3, predominantly dry weather is expected in Ukraine, with rain in the south, wet snow in the Carpathians, and fog in some places in the morning.

Alla Kiosak

Weather and environment
Frosts in Ukraine
Heating
Ukrhydrometcenter
Rains in Ukraine
Snow in Ukraine
Crimea
Ukraine
Kyiv