Illustrative photo

Russia continues to methodically attack bridges in the Ukrainian capital, attempting to cut off the right bank from the left and complicate the daily lives of Kyiv residents. In just the past two incomplete months, the Russian Armed Forces have attacked Kyiv’s bridges nine times. Overall, four bridges have come under enemy fire: the Southern, Northern, Darnytskyi and Podilskyi–Voskresenskyi bridges.

Now imagine that one day all bridges across the Dnipro become unavailable for traffic. Cars can no longer cross the river, public transport is forced to change its routes, and familiar journeys from the left bank to the right turn into a complex logistical challenge.

Could the metro ensure connectivity, how would hospitals, shops and businesses operate, and would the city have enough alternative routes? UNN investigated.

How will Kyiv residents get around without the Metro Bridge and other crossings, and will a transport collapse begin

Motorists and public transport passengers would be the first to feel the consequences of such a negative scenario. Today, connections between Kyiv’s banks are provided by the Northern, Podilskyi–Voskresenskyi, Metro, Paton, Darnytskyi and Southern bridges. Each of them serves particular transport routes. Therefore, if enemy attacks caused the bridges to fail simultaneously or within a minimal interval, the entire transport system of the metropolis, built up over decades, would be disrupted.

Some Kyiv residents would be able to switch to remote work or study, but others would have to seek alternative routes or change their place of work. The problem would be even more difficult for employees whose work is directly connected with physical presence.

The metro is a particularly important issue. At first glance, it could become the main alternative to road bridges. However, the red metro line crosses the Dnipro via the Metro Bridge, while the green line crosses it via the Southern Bridge. Thus, in a scenario in which all crossings become unavailable, these sections would also be unable to provide the usual connection. The blue metro line remains on the right bank and cannot independently compensate for the loss of routes between the banks. Consequently, the metro would be able to continue performing an important transport function within separate parts of the city, but it would not solve the problem of connecting them.

The Kyiv Urban Electric Train could provide an additional resource. It has its own railway infrastructure and connects several districts of the capital. However, its capabilities also depend on the availability of railway crossings over the Dnipro. If we assume that absolutely all bridges, including railway bridges, are unavailable, this option would also be unable to fully resolve the problem.

Two banks — two economies? How will bridge problems affect the capital’s economic life

Transport isolation will inevitably affect the capital’s economy. Historically, residential districts occupy a significant part of the left bank, while many offices, government institutions and jobs are concentrated on the right bank. This has created daily commuter traffic: in the morning, people head to work, and in the evening, they return home.

According to data cited in his opinion column by Volodymyr Kreidenko, Deputy Chairman of the Parliamentary Committee on Transport and Infrastructure, bus and trolleybus routes connecting the two banks carried an average of nearly 152,000 passengers per day in 2024.

In the event of a loss of bridge connections, businesses would face difficulties in staffing, delivering raw materials and transporting finished products. Logistics companies, courier services, retail chains and businesses whose operations require the daily movement of goods between the banks could be particularly vulnerable. Large companies might potentially organize remote work or temporarily redistribute staff between offices. Small businesses, however, would face greater difficulties: cafés, shops, restaurants and service businesses depend heavily on the availability of customers and employees.

As a result, some economic activity may move closer to where people live. For example, residents of the left bank may use local shopping centers, food-service establishments, and services more often. However, this would not mean a full-scale relocation of the capital's economic center. Businesses cannot quickly change the locations of their offices, production facilities, and infrastructure.

If the Dnipro Divides Kyiv: What Will Happen to Healthcare, and Will Emergency Services Arrive in Time to Help

A separate and particularly sensitive consequence is access to medical care. In a critical situation, even an additional 15–20 minutes on the road can matter for a patient with a heart attack, stroke, severe injury, or other emergency condition.

According to information from the city's Center for Emergency Medical Care and Disaster Medicine, Kyiv has a network of emergency-care departments, and teams respond around the clock. However, organizing this system involves cooperation with other services and medical institutions during emergencies. Therefore, if the bridges become inaccessible, medical personnel will have to rely as much as possible on the capabilities of hospitals on each bank. The availability of the necessary equipment, specialists, operating rooms, and intensive-care units will be of paramount importance.

Under such a scenario, the city would need to review the distribution of patients, hospitalization routes, and the deployment of ambulance crews. It would probably be necessary to increase staffing on both banks in order to minimize the need to transport patients across the river.

Similar difficulties may arise in the work of fire and rescue units, the police, and emergency crews of municipal services. They would have to operate with transportation restrictions in mind, which would require more resources directly on site.

Food, Fuel, Water, and Electricity: Will the Capital's Infrastructure Withstand the Absence of Bridges

Another problem is supplying the city with essential goods. Even if warehouses, supermarkets, and distribution centers continue to operate, disruptions to transport logistics could lead to delays in the delivery of food, medicines, fuel, and other necessary resources. In such a situation, the independence of the logistics chains on each bank will be most important. If stores and businesses have local suppliers, warehouses, and reserves, the consequences may be less noticeable. If supplies depend on regular shipments across the Dnipro, problems will arise more quickly.

Questions will also arise regarding the resilience of critical infrastructure. The city will need to understand how autonomously the life-support systems on each bank can operate, where reserve capacity is located, and whether municipal services can promptly eliminate аварії without being able to cross the Dnipro quickly.

What Will Happen If Kyiv Is Left Without Bridges: Consequences for Millions of Residents and Visitors to the Capital

For ordinary residents, the consequences may prove no less significant than for businesses or municipal enterprises. Families whose members live on different banks will lose the ability to visit one another quickly. It will be more difficult for parents to pick up their children from relatives living on the other bank, while schoolchildren and students will have to reconsider their usual routes.

Problems may also arise with access to administrative services, government institutions, educational establishments, and social services. Some services may be available online, but not all processes can be fully transferred to a digital format. If the situation lasts for weeks or months, it could also affect the real-estate market. Housing on the bank where a person's work, education, and essential needs are located may become more attractive. At the same time, rapid mass relocation is unlikely because of real-estate prices, limited supply, and other life circumstances.

Ultimately, the transportation problem will gradually turn into a social one: habits, routes, workplaces, and even the principles governing the organization of everyday life will change.

What to Replace the Bridges Across the Dnipro With: What Alternatives Kyiv Has in Case of a Transport Blockade

One option frequently mentioned by experts, politicians, and officials in the context of alternative connections is river transport. In theory, passenger crossings across the Dnipro could be organized using boats or ferries. In practice, however, this option has a number of limitations.

First and foremost, these concern the number of vessels, capacity, the outfitting of piers, weather conditions, and passenger safety. In 2026, the possibility of using water transport to connect the riverbanks was discussed in Kyiv. However, the proposal for a backup passenger connection along the Dnipro was not taken into account. The reasons included security risks during air-raid alerts, the absence of shelters along water routes, the need to adapt pier infrastructure, and the limited capacity of the vessels.

Therefore, water transport could serve only as an additional means of transporting people, but it is unlikely to be capable of replacing a full-fledged bridge system.

Another option is temporary pontoon or modular crossings. However, their construction requires engineering preparation, technical resources, time, and an assessment of security conditions. In addition, such structures cannot be viewed as an instant solution that would automatically restore the usual flow of traffic.

A Tunnel Under the Dnipro for One Billion Euros: Salvation for Kyiv or a Decades-Long Project

A Tunnel Under the Dnipro in Kyiv: How Much Construction Will Cost, When It Could Be Completed, and Whether It Will Become an Alternative to the Bridges

Against the backdrop of the threat of being left without Kyiv’s usual transport crossings, the idea of building a road tunnel under the Dnipro has resurfaced. The tunnel is intended to provide an additional transport connection between the capital’s right and left banks. Amid Russian attacks on bridge infrastructure, the authorities are considering an underground crossing as a long-term solution for urban logistics. However, the project’s preliminary cost ranges from 500 million to 1.5 billion euros, while estimates for its implementation timeline range from three to ten years.

Ukraine’s Ministry for Restoration, Infrastructure, and Transport announced the start of preparations for a road tunnel project under the Dnipro in Kyiv. The relevant working meeting was held on November 17 by the head of the ministry, Mykola Kalashnyk, with the participation of representatives of the American company Robbins, which specializes in manufacturing tunnel-boring equipment. According to the minister, Kyiv needs to create additional transport corridors that would ensure the movement of people, the operation of enterprises, and supplies even if the main infrastructure is damaged.

"Work on such a project needs to begin right now," Kalashnyk stressed.

However, even the relevant ministry acknowledges that the project is currently only at the initial stage. The route of the future tunnel has not yet been determined, and geological surveys and a feasibility study must be prepared to calculate the cost.

It should be noted that the issue of building an underground crossing was raised by Member of Parliament Oleksandr Kachura during Question Time with the government. The parliamentarian published a letter from the American company Robbins and the American-Canadian company ABROOK Inc. proposing the construction of transport tunnels under the Dnipro.

The American side expressed its readiness to provide the necessary equipment, train Ukrainian specialists, and provide technical support for the construction. The companies’ preliminary proposal referred to the possibility of tunneling sections ranging from 500 to 3,000 meters in length. The estimated duration of the actual tunneling work was 3–12 months after the technical details were finally agreed upon. However, such time frames do not mean that a fully operational transport facility could be opened within a year. In addition to constructing the underground section, it would be necessary to build access roads, interchanges, engineering utilities, ventilation, and safety systems. Following the negotiations, representatives of Robbins are expected to prepare detailed proposals regarding equipment, studies, and potential partners.

One of the main issues remains the cost of the future tunnel. On November 14, Minister Mykola Kalashnyk said that the simplest option for a road crossing without a separate metro line could cost approximately €500 million. He also stated that preliminary negotiations had been held with the European Investment Bank regarding the possible allocation of €100 million to begin implementing the project.

Transport experts cite a significantly higher cost for the construction and commissioning of the tunnel. In particular, transport planning specialist Dmytro Bespalov believes that constructing a fully fledged road tunnel under the Dnipro could cost €1–1.5 billion. In his assessment, tunnel structures cost approximately three times more on average than comparable above-ground or over-water infrastructure solutions. At the same time, the final amount will depend on geological conditions, the length of the underground section, the number of traffic lanes, and the complexity of the interchanges. The tunnel’s subsequent maintenance will constitute a separate expense. Unlike bridges, underground structures require the continuous operation of ventilation systems, lighting, drainage, firefighting equipment, and technical monitoring.

Estimates of the construction timeline also differ considerably. Mykola Kalashnyk assumed that, provided implementation began quickly, the tunnel could be completed in approximately three years. Experts, however, consider such a timeframe overly optimistic. First Deputy Chair of the parliamentary committee on transport and infrastructure Yuliia Sirko said on Suspilne that the design process alone could take one to two years. In her view, implementing such a project would require at least five years overall. Dmytro Bespalov predicts an even longer period. In his assessment, taking international experience and the complexity of construction during wartime into account, the work could take 5–10 years.

Kyiv’s geological features create additional difficulties. Engineer Dmytro Makahon draws attention to the challenging soils, which will require special technological solutions. In addition, the construction project must determine the tunnel’s entry and exit points, ensure their connection to the existing road network, and resolve land-related issues.

Another contentious issue is the project’s financing mechanism. One of the possible options under consideration is a public-private partnership, under which an investor finances the construction and later recoups the invested funds through operation of the facility. Under such a model, travel through the tunnel could become subject to a fee. Dmytro Bespalov said that, according to preliminary calculations carried out together with his colleagues, the cost of a single passage for a car could exceed 500 hryvnias.

Such a scenario raises the issue of the project’s economic feasibility. If a significant proportion of drivers are unwilling to pay the toll, the tunnel’s actual traffic volume could prove lower than expected.

The Dnipro as an insurmountable obstacle: how prepared is Kyiv for losing the connection between the banks

The complete inaccessibility of all bridges across the Dnipro is the most extreme of the possible negative scenarios. But partial traffic restrictions have already demonstrated how vulnerable the capital’s transport system has become to problems with river crossings.

In particular, following the attack on the capital on November 17, 2026, the city authorities reported changes to traffic arrangements on certain bridges. On the Pivnichnyi Bridge, public transport service was being partially restored; on the Paton Bridge, a contraflow system was in operation; and separate restrictions were introduced on other crossings. This experience shows that the city can promptly change traffic management, but it does not answer the question of how the capital would function if all crossings were lost simultaneously.

To prepare for such a severe scenario, it is necessary to have clear action algorithms: alternative routes, plans to supply each bank with food and medicines, autonomous operation of critical services, a system for reallocating medical resources, and options for temporary transport connections. Data work is no less important in this context: the city needs to know precisely the total number of vehicles crossing the Dnipro, actual passenger flows, travel directions, residents’ needs, and the capabilities of alternative transport. The experience of other large cities divided by rivers shows that the resilience of a transport system depends on the availability of several complementary means of travel.

We remind you

As reported by UNN, two backup crossings over the Dnipro will be opened in Kyiv by the end of February.