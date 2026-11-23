Ursula von der Leyen

On Monday, the European Commission proposed its 22nd package of sanctions against Russia, targeting financial institutions and crypto platforms. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said this in a video address, as reported by UNN, citing Reuters.

We are giving Ukraine the strength to secure peace. And Russia every reason to choose it. Today, we are presenting our 22nd package of sanctions - von der Leyen said.

Details

In addition to new sanctions against financial institutions, the Commission intends to establish a task force to address sanctions against platforms for crypto-asset transactions.

The new sanctions will also target electricity companies; moreover, European citizens will be prohibited from holding positions in Russian companies.

The Commission is also proposing a mechanism for introducing visa restrictions on former Russian military personnel — a measure that was agreed upon as part of the previous package of sanctions (subject to confirmation of its practical feasibility).

EU has approved new sanctions against Russia and is preparing the 22nd package, ministers say

In addition

The President of the European Commission noted that, with the 22nd package, Europe is "increasing the pressure."