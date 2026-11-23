The European Commission has presented the 22nd package of sanctions against Russia — what Moscow should prepare for
Kyiv • UNN
The new restrictions target financial institutions, crypto platforms, and energy companies. The EU also plans to ban citizens from working for Russian companies.
On Monday, the European Commission proposed its 22nd package of sanctions against Russia, targeting financial institutions and crypto platforms. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said this in a video address, as reported by UNN, citing Reuters.
We are giving Ukraine the strength to secure peace. And Russia every reason to choose it. Today, we are presenting our 22nd package of sanctions
Details
In addition to new sanctions against financial institutions, the Commission intends to establish a task force to address sanctions against platforms for crypto-asset transactions.
The new sanctions will also target electricity companies; moreover, European citizens will be prohibited from holding positions in Russian companies.
The Commission is also proposing a mechanism for introducing visa restrictions on former Russian military personnel — a measure that was agreed upon as part of the previous package of sanctions (subject to confirmation of its practical feasibility).
EU has approved new sanctions against Russia and is preparing the 22nd package, ministers say16.11.26, 13:05 • 5341 view
In addition
The President of the European Commission noted that, with the 22nd package, Europe is "increasing the pressure."
We are striking harder at the ways Russia finances its war, targeting its banks and crypto platforms. We are isolating Russia even further. We are closing the door to its participation in European sporting and cultural events. We are tightening our visa rules. And doubling down on enforcing them. And we will continue to propose new sanctions. Until Russia demonstrates a genuine intention to pursue lasting peace in Ukraine