Ukraine is ready to hold a four-party meeting involving Ukraine, Europe, the United States, and russia to discuss ways to end the war in the near future. President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during an address to participants of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly on November 23, UNN reports.

According to the Head of State, the partners have expressed a desire to organize such talks by Christmas, but Ukraine hopes the meeting will take place even sooner.

Details

We must do everything to ensure that the four-party meeting – Ukraine, Europe, America, and russia – takes place as soon as possible. We are ready to do this literally tomorrow. We heard from our partners that they want to try to organize it by Christmas. We hope this will happen sooner – Zelenskyy emphasized.

The Head of State stressed that the negotiations must be approached with a clear agenda, which should be prepared and agreed upon in advance by Ukraine, its European partners, and the United States.

"We must come to this meeting with a clear agenda, prepared and agreed upon by all of us – Ukraine, Europe, and America. Strong joint preparation should ensure a stronger result," Zelenskyy said.

According to him, Ukraine's principled position is that Europe must participate fully in negotiations on ending russia's war. The President noted that the American side had already managed to reach an agreement on involving European representatives in the negotiation process, something Kyiv had sought from the very beginning of its diplomatic efforts.

The Ukrainian leader also emphasized that negotiations on ending the war must proceed according to the same logic that will subsequently shape the security guarantees. Ukraine, Europe, and the United States must act as one side, while russia must be the other side in the negotiations. Zelenskyy explained that this model corresponds to Ukraine's actual security and political situation: Ukraine is already effectively part of the Western world, shares the values of NATO and the European Union, and cooperates with its partners in the defense sphere.

The President separately stressed the need to provide Ukraine with effective security guarantees that would prevent renewed Russian aggression after the end of the current war. According to him, if international partners are discussing guarantees similar to Article 5 of NATO, it is necessary to obtain concrete answers to a number of fundamental questions: which countries will support Ukraine in the event of a new attack, what actions the partners will take in response, which troops could be stationed on Ukrainian territory in advance, and how much implementing such mechanisms would cost.

"When we talk about guarantees similar to Article 5, we need answers. We need answers to very clear questions: which countries will support Ukraine if it is attacked again? What exactly will our partners do in response? Which troops will be stationed on our territory in advance? How much will all this cost, and will it really work?" – the President said.

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He also noted that the diplomatic process must proceed in parallel with increasing military pressure on russia. In his view, it is the partners' joint actions, military support for Ukraine, and strong sanctions that create the conditions under which diplomacy can deliver results.

"When we all act strongly, when we are united, when we put pressure on russia with our weapons and strong sanctions, diplomacy gets a chance. And we are feeling that now," Zelenskyy emphasized.

The Head of State also warned that any agreement to end the war must ensure not a temporary cessation of hostilities, but a lasting peace that will not become merely a pause before new Russian aggression.

"When the main question arises – what will happen after this war – our joint answer must be this: security. Real security for Ukraine, for all of russia's neighbors, for Europe, and for the entire Euro-Atlantic area," the President said.

He added that international partners must act as closely in coordination as possible so as not to leave Russia an opportunity to exploit the weakness or disunity of the West for a new attack.

"We must do everything to ensure that peace comes sooner, that this peace is lasting rather than merely a pause before the next Russian war, and that Russia never has the temptation to divide Europe and Ukraine, take advantage of a moment of weakness, and attack again," Zelenskyy concluded.

We remind you

On November 23, 2026, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that new trilateral talks between Ukraine, the United States, and the Russian Federation would take place soon, but that there is currently no exact date.