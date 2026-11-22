In Dymer, Kyiv region, rescuers found 7-year-old David under the rubble of a destroyed high-rise building nearly 14 hours after the Russian strike. He calmly spoke with them and assured them that he was fine. The State Emergency Service of Ukraine reported this while covering the search-and-rescue operation, UNN writes.

Details

First, rescuers found personal belongings among the debris, which the boy's relatives identified. This helped them continue the search, and eventually the emergency workers reached the place where the child was trapped.

Are you David? – one of the rescuers asked when the boy was pulled out from under the rubble.

I am David, don't rush, I'm fine! – the 7-year-old boy replied.

Despite spending nearly 14 hours beneath the collapsed structures, David did not panic, calmly spoke with the rescuers, and repeatedly said that he felt fine. His condition is currently stable, and the child is under doctors' supervision.

Rescuers continue searching for people under the rubble

A Russian attack drone struck the high-rise building at around five in the morning, when residents were asleep. According to the latest data, four people were killed and six more were injured. Nine people may still remain under the debris.

Recently, rescuers received information from eyewitnesses about a phone call from a woman who was likely under the rubble. The information is being verified, and during the search, moments of silence are regularly announced to hear possible signals from people.

Rescuers, police officers, dog handlers, psychologists, and bomb-disposal technicians are working at the scene. The search-and-rescue operation is ongoing.

A miracle amid the ruins in Dymer: rescuers pulled a living child from beneath the rubble of a destroyed building