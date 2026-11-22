Russian forces are attacking the main electricity transmission lines through which electricity from nuclear power plants reaches consumers. In particular, networks associated with the transmission of electricity from the South Ukrainian Nuclear Power Plant were damaged, causing an acute electricity supply shortage in Odesa and the surrounding areas. This was reported by NPC "Ukrenergo," UNN writes.

Details

Due to damage to the high-voltage networks, energy workers are currently unable to transmit a sufficient amount of electricity to Odesa and the surrounding settlements.

Specialists worked throughout the night to eliminate the consequences of the Russian attacks. In the morning, they managed to partially restore power to critical infrastructure facilities.

At the same time, a significant number of household consumers are still experiencing serious power outages.

Energy workers are trying to restore power to residential buildings

"Ukrenergo" noted that repair crews continue emergency restoration work to restore electricity to the homes of residents of Odesa and the surrounding areas.

The situation is complicated by damage to the main transmission lines that ensure the transmission of power from power plants to the region.

The priority task remains stabilizing the power supply to critical infrastructure and gradually restoring power to the population.

The exact timeline for fully restoring the power supply has not yet been announced.

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