In Odesa, around 240,000 people remain without heating after Russian strikes on critical infrastructure. The authorities plan to restore heating for most residents by the end of the day, but continued Russian attacks are complicating the work of repair crews. Meanwhile, water supplies are gradually being restored on the right bank of Kyiv. This was reported by Ukraine's Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi, according to UNN.

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According to the head of government, most of Odesa is already supplied with water, but the heating situation remains difficult.

Utility services are currently continuing to connect boiler houses in order to restore heat to residents' homes as quickly as possible.

Koretskyi emphasized that Russian forces are systematically attacking power transmission lines in Odesa Oblast, preventing repair workers from operating continuously.

Government prepares new decisions to restore utility services

In Kyiv, water supplies are gradually being restored on the city's right bank. Next week, the Cabinet of Ministers plans to adopt separate decisions for the capital and develop a unified nationwide algorithm for priority water supplies during large-scale infrastructure destruction.

In addition, the State Special Transport Service of the Ministry of Defense is planned to be involved in the repair work. Service members with engineering and electrical specialties may be included in its reserve to provide assistance in the regions.

The government also announced the creation of a unified digital platform through which Ukrainians will be able to report outages of electricity, water, and heating.

According to Koretskyi, the system should provide round-the-clock responses to problems in order to prevent situations in which people are left without basic services for several days without an adequate response.

Ukraine wants to accelerate the delivery of Gripen fighter jets to combat Russian guided aerial bombs and jet-powered drones