On Saturday, November 21, Ukraine marks the Day of Dignity and Freedom. It is observed every year on November 21 to commemorate the beginning of two revolutions: the Orange Revolution (which began on November 22, 2004) and the Revolution of Dignity (a protest by students and civic activists began on November 21, 2013).

UNN tells the story of how this holiday came about and why it is one of the important holidays for Ukraine.

When the Day of Dignity and Freedom was established

The Day of Dignity and Freedom, an official state holiday of Ukraine, was established by Decree of the President of Ukraine dated November 13, 2014, in honor of the beginning of two landmark revolutions in our country: the Orange Revolution and the Revolution of Dignity.

In 2004, during the presidential election, protests erupted. At that time, according to the preliminary results of the second round announced by the Central Election Commission on November 21, Viktor Yanukovych was declared the winner. But Ukrainians took to the streets because of fraud during the voting and vote counting.

The protests spread across virtually all of Ukraine, with Independence Square in Kyiv becoming their center. As a result, a repeat second round of the election was held, and Viktor Yushchenko won.

In November 2005, he established a new holiday—the Day of Freedom. But six years later, when Yanukovych managed to win the next election, he combined this holiday with another one—the Day of Unity, which is celebrated in Ukraine on January 22.

What is the Day of Unity

The Day of Unity of Ukraine is celebrated every year on January 22 to commemorate the proclamation of the Act of Unification of the Ukrainian People's Republic (UPR) and the West Ukrainian People's Republic (WUPR). This took place in 1919.

Why the Day of Dignity and Freedom was moved to November 21

On November 21, 2013, a protest began on Independence Square in Kyiv against the decision by the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine to suspend preparations for signing the Association Agreement with the European Union. Several hundred people initially gathered at the protest, and by November 24, there were more than one hundred thousand supporters of European integration.

On November 29–30, the Interior Troops and the Berkut special police units of Ukraine's Ministry of Internal Affairs dispersed the protesters. The protests became significantly larger and continued until February 2014. During this time, 107 deaths among protesters and activists were officially recorded. They were called the "Heavenly Hundred."

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs, 13 law enforcement officers died during the confrontations from February 18 to 20, 2014 (mostly from gunshot wounds).

On November 13, 2014, President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko signed the decree "On the Day of Dignity and Freedom."

What is celebrated on November 21 in Ukraine and around the world