President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Russian dictator vladimir putin must realize that the Crimean Bridge will no longer exist. The head of state expressed this position following a series of Ukrainian strikes on the crossing that connects russia with the temporarily occupied peninsula. This was reported by UNN.

Details

According to Zelenskyy, putin must understand that the Crimean Bridge will not remain in place. Ukrainian forces have attacked the crossing repeatedly in recent days, inflicting significant damage.

Following the strikes on November 17, part of the road bridge collapsed, while a subsequent attack led to the suspension of rail service.

What is known about the damage to the Crimean Bridge

The Ukrainian military used domestically produced weapons for the strikes, including Neptune missiles and Palianytsia drones.

The Crimean Bridge is of great importance to Russia's military logistics, as the occupiers used it to supply the seized peninsula.

At the same time, the Russian authorities are still unable to specify the exact timeline for restoring the crossing. Experts suggest that repairs to the road section could take about two years.

Following the Ukrainian strikes, putin threatened to launch retaliatory strikes, which, he said, would be far more painful.

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