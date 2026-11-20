Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy responded to US President Donald Trump's words, in which he called Russian dictator Vladimir Putin his friend, noting that for Ukraine and the rest of the world, he remains an enemy and a murderer. Zelenskyy said this in a comment to CNN, reports UNN.

It is up to Trump to decide what to call Putin. And, of course, for us, he is an enemy. And, of course, for us, he is a murderer. And I think that, for the most part, for people around the world, he is a murderer. Because he kills. By the way, he kills every day and every night; it is already happening during the day as well. And I am not talking now about the war on the battlefield, because yes, that is a war, but it is a war between military personnel, professionals or people who have been mobilized and trained, but he also kills civilians - Zelenskyy said.

He said that Putin had lost two offensive operations this year, and therefore Russia decided to kill civilians by attacking critical infrastructure, bridges, railway stations, and so on.

That is why, when speaking about and mentioning Putin as, I don't know, someone else—as if in company, as if he were a friend or something similar—of course, he does not feel that he is a murderer. He does not feel sufficient pressure - Zelenskyy added.

We remind you

The meeting of US President Donald Trump, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, and Chinese leader Xi Jinping in Shenzhen provoked a strong and ambiguous reaction in the West. European politicians criticized attempts to present the summit as a historic event, while US senators warned Trump against befriending the United States' geopolitical rivals.

"I can do nothing": Trump responded to Tusk's criticism of his "friendship" with Putin