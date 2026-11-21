Ukrainian troops conducted the "Bear Trap" operation in the Kharkiv region, during which they liberated 14 settlements and brought 204 km² of territory back under control. The Defense Forces also thwarted Russian troops' plans to encircle Ukrainian units. This was reported by the 475th Separate Assault Regiment CODE 9.2, UNN writes.

Details

The operation was carried out by soldiers of the 475th Separate Assault Regiment under the command of the Joint Forces Group. The military operated under complete information blackout conditions in order not to reveal their plans to the enemy.

Ukrainian defenders restored control over settlements near Vilkhivka and prevented the Russians from carrying out their plan to encircle Ukrainian Armed Forces units.

Russian losses during the operation

According to the regiment, during the first stage of the operation, Russian troops lost 911 servicemen.

In addition, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed a significant amount of enemy military equipment, weapons, and ammunition depots.

The "Bear Trap" operation enabled the Defense Forces not only to thwart the enemy's offensive plans but also to restore control over territories previously captured by Russian troops.

Three times larger than the area of Kyiv: demining specialists have cleared more than 230,000 hectares of Ukraine’s de-occupied territories