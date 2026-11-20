Ukrainians planning to undergo the "40+ Health Screening" this year have been urged not to delay, as applications can be submitted only until December 15. This was reported by the Ministry of Health, which also explained what will happen to unused funds, reports UNN.

The Ministry of Health advises paying attention to two dates if you plan to undergo the "40+ Health Screening" this year:

Until December 15 inclusive, you can submit an application to receive the funds. After submitting the application, time is needed for the funds to be credited;

By December 19 inclusive, you must undergo the examination and pay for it using the program funds. If you have already received the funds and your two-month period expires earlier, undergo and pay for the screening by this date.

For example, if the funds arrive on December 10, they can be used until December 19 inclusive. Therefore, we advise choosing a medical facility and booking an appointment in advance for a day when you will have time both to undergo the examination and pay for it - the ministry emphasized.

What will happen to the unused funds?

According to the Ministry of Health, banks will automatically return the unused funds to the state budget no later than December 20.

There is no need to submit a separate application. It is impossible to transfer the funds to the following year, but if you do not manage to undergo the screening this year, you will be able to submit an application again in 2027 - the statement says.

The ministry clarified that more than 900,000 Ukrainian men and women aged 40 and over have already taken part in the "40+ Health Screening" program.

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