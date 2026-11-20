Sappers of the State Special Transport Service of the Ministry of Defense have surveyed and cleared more than 230,000 hectares of de-occupied territories. This was reported by the Ministry of Defense, UNN writes.

In terms of area, this is equivalent to almost three Kyivs. Every hectare surveyed and cleared of explosive ordnance represents hard and extremely dangerous work by specialists who restore safety to Ukrainian soil meter by meter - the statement says.

In total, this amounts to more than 260,000 explosive objects neutralized, as well as roads and agricultural land cleared of mines, which can once again benefit people.

Humanitarian demining work continues every day.

Additional information

In October 2026, Ministry of Defense units—the Armed Forces of Ukraine and the State Special Transport Service—cleared more than 1,800 hectares of liberated territories.

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