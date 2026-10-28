UN Secretary-General appoints Russian diplomat to a senior position in the field of demining and peacekeeping operations

UN Secretary-General António Guterres appointed Russian diplomat Gleb Desyatnikov as Assistant Secretary-General for Mine Action and Police in the UN Department of Peace Operations. This was reported by the press service of the United Nations, writes UNN.

Details

Since 2018, Desyatnikov has served as Russia's ambassador to Jordan. He will now take up a senior position in the UN structure dealing with peacekeeping issues, including mine action and the police components of missions.

The organization’s statement emphasized the Russian representative’s many years of diplomatic experience.

Desyatnikov has more than 35 years of experience in international relations, political affairs and security in government, multilateral diplomacy and regions affected by conflict – the UN noted.

What is known about the new UN official

From 2010 to 2018, Desyatnikov served as Deputy Director of the Department of the Middle East and North Africa at Russia's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Earlier, he was also a senior adviser on Middle East and North African affairs at Russia's Permanent Mission to the UN, and from 1997 to 2000 he worked at the Russian Embassy in Jordan.

In addition, from 1994 to 1997, the diplomat repeatedly took part in the work of the UN Special Commission on Iraq.

UN recognized Russia’s attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure as war crimes and crimes against humanity