$45.540.3450.950.38
ukenru
07:27 AM • 10373 views
Kyiv became the main target of Russia’s overnight strike; some ballistic missiles neutralized - details from Air Force
07:19 AM • 9748 views
UN recognized Russia’s attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure as war crimes and crimes against humanity
06:41 AM • 12294 views
Budanov announced the launch of a humanitarian mission in Oleshky
05:58 AM • 26478 views
"Either Trump is lying, or Musk": U.S. Congress demands to find out who restricted Starlink for Ukraine
05:26 AM • 38044 views
Overnight, Russia attacked Kyiv, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk region: there are fatalities, injuries and extensive destructionPhoto
05:13 AM • 25516 views
In Kyiv, a Russian missile struck the Southern Bridge—metro service was partially suspended and bus routes were changedVideo
04:17 AM • 25160 views
A woman infected with the Ebola virus has returned to Europe – does the disease pose a threat of spreading across the continent?
October 27, 02:17 AM • 26429 views
Ukraine faces a "harsh winter," and Putin is not seeking peace – Kallas issues a dire warning
October 27, 01:40 AM • 22964 views
Russia is launching a massive ballistic missile attack on Kyiv – powerful explosions are rocking the capital
October 27, 12:37 AM • 18299 views
France is sharply ramping up production of HAMMER air bombs, which the Ukrainian Armed Forces use to destroy Russian targets
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+10°
3m/s
70%
757mm
Popular news
Harry Kane and Coral won the Gerd Müller Trophy PhotoOctober 26, 10:26 PM • 31636 views
Jessie J showed how she is recovering after her second surgery for breast cancerOctober 26, 11:06 PM • 30069 views
Natalie Portman spoke for the first time about life after the birth of her third childOctober 27, 01:06 AM • 27900 views
In occupied Luhansk region, drones attacked an ammunition depot – powerful detonations are ongoingVideoOctober 27, 01:17 AM • 30908 views
Meghan Markle is preparing to return to television – the Duchess could become the host of a popular showOctober 27, 02:06 AM • 24086 views
Publications
Autogas is rapidly becoming more expensive, while diesel has crossed the UAH 100 mark: what is happening to fuel pricesOctober 26, 05:06 PM • 46284 views
Changes to animal protection are being prepared in Ukraine - will punishment for cruelty become more effectiveOctober 26, 03:24 PM • 50206 views
The first "Ukrainian clásico" of the season — the announcement of the Ukrainian Cup round of 16October 26, 02:28 PM • 47270 views
Businesses can challenge the new reservation restrictions: a lawyer explained what to do
Exclusive
October 26, 12:15 PM • 55934 views
What is spina bifida, and are there ways to prevent it? A doctor explains
Exclusive
October 25, 01:58 PM • 90735 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Vitali Klitschko
Musician
Melania Trump
Kyrylo Budanov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Europe
Great Britain
France
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Ryan Gosling’s band released its first song in 17 yearsVideo08:05 AM • 1096 views
Jay-Z will perform at the Super Bowl halftime show for the first timeVideo06:14 AM • 16437 views
Luxurious baths, statues of gods, and precious objects – archaeologists have found the likely residence of a Roman military commanderPhoto04:05 AM • 23428 views
Sofía Vergara spotted holding hands with Imagine Dragons frontman – Hollywood is buzzing about a new romance03:05 AM • 23501 views
Meghan Markle is preparing to return to television – the Duchess could become the host of a popular showOctober 27, 02:06 AM • 24328 views
Actual
Heating
Technology
Social network
9K720 Iskander
S-400 missile system

UN recognized Russia’s attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure as war crimes and crimes against humanity

Kyiv • UNN

 • 9664 views

The UN Commission reported Russia’s war crimes against civilian objects and crimes against humanity. It also addressed human trafficking.

UN recognized Russia’s attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure as war crimes and crimes against humanity

The Russian authorities committed war crimes by deliberately directing attacks against civilian objects, as well as crimes against humanity in the form of other inhumane acts by carrying out attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, and also engaged in human trafficking to recruit foreign nationals into their armed forces for subsequent participation in hostilities in Ukraine, the UN Commission of Inquiry stated. This is stated in a UN statement, reports UNN.

The Russian authorities committed war crimes by deliberately directing attacks against civilian objects, as well as crimes against humanity in the form of other inhumane acts by carrying out continuous attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure

- the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine stated in its new report to the UN General Assembly.

The Commission reportedly "also concluded that the Russian authorities recruited into their armed forces men who had become victims of human trafficking in various countries, in violation of international human rights law".

The Commission investigated the impact of the large-scale attacks by the Russian armed forces on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure on the civilian population, including during the difficult winter period of 2025–2026, as well as the cumulative consequences of these attacks since autumn 2022. Over the years, it notes, systematic waves of attacks, during which hundreds of drones and missiles were used simultaneously, became increasingly frequent and intense and covered an ever-wider area, causing significant damage to Ukraine’s energy sector.

According to the Commission’s assessment, "the Russian commanders who ordered the attacks were aware that the heating facilities they selected as targets in large population centers were vital to the civilian population, especially in winter. The Russian authorities officially stated their intention to continue the attacks and referred to plans to carry them out. The Commission concluded that the Russian authorities committed war crimes by deliberately directing attacks against civilian objects".

"The evidence collected indicates that the attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure were carried out deliberately, in accordance with a state policy aimed at depriving the civilian population of electricity and other essential services dependent on energy supplies and causing them suffering. The Commission concluded that the Russian authorities committed crimes against humanity in the form of other inhumane acts," the statement said.

The Commission relied on testimony from 255 people who endured the winter under the conditions described above in the Dnipropetrovsk, Kyiv, Kharkiv, Kherson, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Poltava, Zaporizhzhia and Zhytomyr regions, as well as on information provided by Ukrainian authorities, doctors and non-governmental organizations.

Julia Shramko

War in UkraineNews of the World
Energy
War in Ukraine
Electricity
United Nations
Ukraine