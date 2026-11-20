Tomorrow, schedules will be in effect around the clock in some parts of Ukraine. Ukrenergo reported that between 1.5 and 3 groups are planned to be switched off, UNN reports.

How scheduled power outages will be implemented on November 21:

• for industry — power limitation schedules;

• for all categories of consumers — hourly outage schedules (from 1.5 to 3 groups).

It should be noted that one group means four hours without electricity, so tomorrow’s outages may last from 6 to 12 hours.

The reason is the aftermath of enemy attacks on the power system. Energy workers are restoring damaged equipment and networks around the clock to return electricity to Ukrainian homes as quickly as possible - Ukrenergo reported.

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