Critical energy infrastructure facilities in Ukraine came under a massive Russian attack during the night of November 20. Nuclear power plants were forced to reduce their generation capacity. Parts of Kyiv and 10 regions were left without power. Emergency outages are in effect in the capital and six regions. This was reported by the Ministry of Energy, writes UNN.

During the night and morning, Russia launched another large-scale attack on Ukraine. Critical energy infrastructure facilities were targeted — power plants, substations of electricity transmission and distribution systems. Nuclear power plants were forced to reduce their generation capacity. The return to normal operating procedures will take place gradually, after the damaged networks are restored - the Ministry of Energy reported.

Which regions are without power

"As a result of the attack, as of this morning, some consumers in the city of Kyiv and the Vinnytsia, Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Odesa, Kharkiv, Kherson, Cherkasy, and Chernihiv regions remain without power," the Ministry of Energy stated.

In the Kharkiv region, two energy workers were injured as a result of the enemy attack. The injured were taken to hospital, where they are receiving the necessary medical care.

Where emergency outages are in effect

"To stabilize the operation of the power system, emergency outages are being implemented in the city of Kyiv and the Lviv, Zakarpattia, Dnipropetrovsk, Poltava, Kharkiv, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions," the statement said.

The return to forecast schedules, as noted, will take place after the situation in the power system stabilizes.

Where the security situation allows, repair crews have already begun restoration work. At the same time, the enemy continues to attack restored facilities again and again, while constant air-raid alerts significantly slow down repairs, the Ministry of Energy added.

Hourly electricity outage schedules are in effect in most regions of Ukraine, while capacity restriction schedules apply to industry. Due to Russia's ongoing attacks, the electricity supply situation may change rapidly, the Ministry of Energy stated.

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