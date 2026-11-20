The railway sustained damage as a result of Russia’s massive combined missile and drone attack during the night of November 20. Trains are delayed. This was reported by Ukrzaliznytsia, UNN writes.

Details

The company said it was an "extremely difficult night" for the monitoring teams and all railway workers currently on shift.

A number of trains are currently delayed due to ongoing threats - Ukrzaliznytsia reported.

As usual, information about this is provided on the specialized website.

As reported, up to a hundred long-distance trains are delayed en route. Train No. 119/120 Chelm–Dnipro-Holovnyi has been delayed the longest—more than 8 hours.

There are also sections where the enemy damaged railway infrastructure. We are already working to restore everything as quickly as possible - the company noted.

"Despite one of the largest missile-and-drone attacks, we continue operating. At the same time, we strictly adhere to all safety measures and, in the event of a threat to our passengers and employees, carry out evacuations," Ukrzaliznytsia said.

How the commuter train operates in Kyiv

The Kyiv Circular Commuter Train has resumed service. It will help Kyiv residents get from the left bank to the right bank and vice versa.

Commuter trains in Kyiv and the region are also continuing to operate in compliance with safety measures.

Not just the railway

Emergency power outages were introduced in the Lviv, Zakarpattia, and Ivano-Frankivsk regions due to Russia’s attack on energy infrastructure. The situation in the power system remains extremely difficult.

In Kyiv, according to DTEK, some residents of the Pecherskyi, Solomianskyi, Holosiivskyi, Dniprovskyi, and Darnytskyi districts were left without power due to the massive attack. Emergency outages are in effect in other districts of the capital because of equipment damage and grid overload. Energy workers are already working to eliminate the consequences of the attack.