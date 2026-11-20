The investment fund of U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, who is participating in negotiations to end the war in Ukraine, has invested millions of dollars in companies that supply components for military equipment. Their products are used, in particular, during Russia's war against Ukraine. The Atlantic reports, writes UNN.

Details

According to the publication, Kushner's Affinity Partners fund invested $32 million in Arxis, which supplies important components for fighter jets, submarines, and air defense systems.

After Arxis went public, its shares rose by 60%, generating profits for investors, including Kushner's fund.

What other defense companies are linked to Kushner

Journalists found that Kushner has investment ties to at least three Western companies operating in the fields of weapons and military technologies.

They include Australia's Q-CTRL, whose developments are used by the defense agencies of the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia, as well as Israel's Phoenix Financial, which owns stakes in nine defense contractors.

The Trump administration wants Ukraine and Russia to reach a peace agreement by January 2027 - media

At the same time, Kushner publicly states that his task is to end wars and achieve peace.

The Atlantic draws attention to a possible conflict of interest, since the continuation of hostilities increases the profits of the companies in which his fund has invested.

Previously, CNN also raised the issue of a conflict of interest due to Kushner's investment ties to Israel's defense sector. He himself dismissed the allegations and denied being able to influence decisions by the Israeli authorities.

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