Photo: NBU

A new commemorative coin, "Archangel Michael," has been issued in Ukraine and is entering circulation today, UNN reports, citing the NBU.

Archangel Michael is one of the most revered heavenly protectors of Ukrainians, a symbol of the victory of good over evil, justice and resilience. His image has become the subject of Ukrainian commemorative coins more than once. Moreover, coins depicting Archangel Michael are among the most popular with Ukrainian numismatists - the statement said.

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The figure of the archangel also holds a special place in the history of the National Bank. In the central part of the ceiling of the National Bank's operations hall stands a figure of Archangel Michael—the protector and patron of Kyiv—depicted in the armor of a Roman commander.

The figure became a symbolic guardian of the institution responsible for safeguarding the state's financial stability. It is this image that is also depicted on our new commemorative coin, "Archangel Michael," which is entering circulation today. It embodies not only a symbol of protection revered by Ukrainians, but also a piece of the history and architectural heritage of the National Bank of Ukraine - the statement said.

About the coin

According to the National Bank, the coin has a denomination of 10 hryvnias, is made of .999 fine silver, weighs 31.1 g and has a diameter of 38.6 mm. The decorative element is selective gilding.

The obverse features an ornamental element from the stained-glass design of the National Bank of Ukraine building.

The NBU has put into circulation coins dedicated to Lviv Oblast, Ternopil Oblast and Bukovyna

The reverse features an image of Archangel Michael, depicted based on the stained-glass design of the ceiling of the NBU's operations hall. The inscription "…For us and the souls of the righteous, and the power of Archangel Michael" is placed around the edge (lines from Taras Shevchenko's poem "Haidamaky") in the "ChebanykSansN.2017 © VasylChebanyk" typeface.

Design – Tetiana Baluta.

Sculptor – Volodymyr Demianenko.

Mintage – up to 15,000 pieces.