The NBU has issued a new coin for 2027: what the "Year of the Goat" looks like and where to buy it

On November 11, the National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) presented a new commemorative coin, "Year of the Goat," dedicated to the symbol of 2027 according to the Eastern calendar. The 5-hryvnia coin is made of nickel silver, and its mintage is 80,000 pieces. This was reported by UNN with reference to the National Bank of Ukraine.

In the design, the developers combined Eastern cultural symbolism with traditional Ukrainian ornaments.

Details

The "Year of the Goat" coin continues the numismatic series of the national financial regulator called the "Eastern Calendar." The new coin is dedicated to one of the twelve symbols of the Eastern calendar and combines the cultural traditions of the East and Ukraine.

According to the NBU, in Eastern culture, the goat symbolizes harmony, kindness, creative energy, and prosperity. Its image is traditionally associated with peace, mutual understanding, and the aspiration for a better life. At the same time, the goat has special significance in Ukrainian folk tradition. It embodies fertility, abundance, vitality, and revival. In particular, the image of this animal occupies an important place in folk rituals and festive events.

These symbolic meanings formed the basis of the artistic concept for the new commemorative coin dedicated to the upcoming year 2027.

What the new coin looks like

The "Year of the Goat" coin has a denomination of 5 hryvnias and is made of nickel silver — an alloy of copper, nickel, and zinc that resembles silver in appearance. On the obverse of the coin, that is, its front side, 12 animals of the Eastern calendar are depicted in a circle against a mirrored background. At the center of the composition is a stylized clock whose hand points to the goat as the symbol of 2027. The number 2027 is indicated above the hand.

The artists paid particular attention to Ukrainian decorative motifs. Against the matte background of the obverse are images of the four seasons stylized in the tradition of Ukrainian paper-cutting art. Each season is represented by a separate element: a snowflake for winter, a flower for spring, a berry for summer, and a leaf for autumn.

On the reverse, or back side of the coin, the central place is occupied by a stylized image of a goat against the background of a clover leaf, traditionally associated with good luck and prosperity. A distinctive feature of the artistic design is the texture of the animal's wool, which resembles clover blossoms. Stylized hooves are placed at the bottom of the composition. Decorative elements associated with natural cycles are also arranged around the central image: snowflakes, flowers, fruit, and branches.

Who created the coin and what is its mintage

Marina Kuts, a Ukrainian artist and designer who works in graphic design, illustration, and painting, created the artistic design of the commemorative "Year of the Goat" coin. She has previously designed sketches for commemorative coins for the NBU. Anatolii Demianenko was the sculptor. He is a renowned Ukrainian artist who has cooperated with the National Bank of Ukraine's Banknote and Minting Works for many years and is the author and sculptor of more than 290 coins.

The "Year of the Goat" coin was issued with a mintage of 80,000 pieces. It is intended primarily for numismatists, collectors, and citizens interested in commemorative issues of the National Bank.

Where to purchase the "Year of the Goat" commemorative coin

The National Bank reported that the new commemorative coin would be sold through official sales channels for numismatic products. In particular, it will be available at the NBU's online numismatic products store, as well as at distributor banks that cooperate with the regulator.

Information about the start of sales, coin availability, and purchasing conditions will be published on the relevant official websites.

Context

The "Eastern Calendar" commemorative coin series is dedicated to the twelve animals of the traditional Eastern calendar. Each issue has its own artistic design reflecting the symbolism of the respective animal. As part of this series, the National Bank has already issued coins dedicated to other symbols of the calendar cycle, including the Dragon, Snake, and Horse.

By the way, the NBU has already issued a coin dedicated to the Year of the Goat. This happened in December 2014, when a coin dedicated to the symbol of 2015 according to the Eastern calendar was released. Like this year’s coin, it had a denomination of 5 hryvnias. It was put into circulation on December 10, 2014.

The item was made of 925 sterling silver. The mass of pure precious metal is 15.55 grams, and the diameter is 33 mm. The mintage was 20,000 pieces.

The obverse features Ukraine’s small State Coat of Arms, the inscription "NATIONAL BANK OF UKRAINE," and the denomination of 5 hryvnias surrounded by a floral ornament, as well as the minting year — 2015. The reverse features a goat in the lubok style, with its eye adorned with a blue cubic zirconia. The composition is complemented by stylized floral ornaments and outline images of all 12 symbols of the Eastern calendar.

The artistic design of the coin was created by Volodymyr Taran, Oleksandr Kharuk, and Serhii Kharuk. The sculptors were Volodymyr Atamanchuk and Sviatoslav Ivanenko.

We remind you

Earlier, we wrote that in Ukraine, a unique silver commemorative coin was issued to mark the 35th anniversary of Independence.