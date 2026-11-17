The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) has put into circulation three new circulating commemorative coins from the thematic series "We Are Strong. We Are Together," dedicated to the unity of Ukraine and its regions. This is stated in an NBU statement, reports UNN.

Details

It is noted that the three regions — Lviv, Ternopil and Chernivtsi regions — differ in character, history and traditions. But they are all part of a united and indivisible Ukraine.

Today, each of these regions, each community and each resident is making a contribution to our shared resilience and struggle for independence. Our strength lies in this unity. And it is precisely this that we are capturing on the coins of the "We Are Strong. We Are Together" series. This is a reminder that Ukraine is not simply a territory on a map. It is people, their stories, their lives and their shared responsibility for the country. As long as we are together, we are strong - NBU Governor Andriy Pyshnyi emphasized.

About the design

The coins "We Are Strong. We Are Together. Lviv Region," "We Are Strong. We Are Together. Ternopil Region" and "We Are Strong. We Are Together. Chernivtsi Region" have a denomination of 10 hryvnias and are made of a zinc-based alloy with a nickel coating.

The obverse of all three circulating commemorative coins is identical to the obverse of the 10-hryvnia circulating coin of the 2018 design. It features the coin’s denomination, the year of minting and the State Emblem of Ukraine in the center, framed by an Old Rus ornament.

The main element of the coins’ reverses is a stylized map of Ukraine with clearly outlined administrative boundaries and an image of the territory of the regions to which they are dedicated. In particular, the coin "We Are Strong. We Are Together. Lviv Region" highlights Lviv Region; the coin "We Are Strong. We Are Together. Ternopil Region" highlights Ternopil Region; and the coin "We Are Strong. We Are Together. Chernivtsi Region" highlights Chernivtsi Region.

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About circulation and distribution

The circulating commemorative coins "We Are Strong. We Are Together. Lviv Region," "We Are Strong. We Are Together. Ternopil Region" and "We Are Strong. We Are Together. Chernivtsi Region" are legal tender in Ukraine and are accepted by all individuals and legal entities without any restrictions throughout Ukraine for all types of payments, as well as for crediting accounts, deposits and letters of credit and for carrying out payment transactions, at their denomination of 10 hryvnias.

The National Bank will supply these coins to banks and cash-in-transit companies / cash-processing companies for subsequent distribution to customers.

Two million pieces of each of the circulating commemorative coins will gradually be put into cash circulation.

Part of the mintage of these coins has been packaged in specially designed rolls. Each roll will contain 25 circulating commemorative coins; the mintage of each type is 15,000 pieces.

They can be purchased from the NBU’s online numismatic products store, as well as from distributor banks (the list of which is provided on the official online representation page of the National Bank).

For reference

The National Bank launched the new thematic series of circulating commemorative coins "We Are Strong. We Are Together," dedicated to the unity and indivisibility of Ukraine and its administrative and territorial structure, in December 2025.

Currently, circulating commemorative coins honoring the following regions of Ukraine have been put into circulation: the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv, Kherson, Sumy, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, Dnipropetrovsk, Kirovohrad, Lviv, Ternopil and Chernivtsi regions.

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