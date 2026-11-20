Jared Kushner, U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law, highly praised the development of the Ukrainian army and said that today it ranks among the best in the world. According to him, Ukraine has changed significantly since the beginning of the Russian invasion, UNN reports.

Details

Kushner emphasized that today's Armed Forces of Ukraine are significantly different from the army that confronted Russian troops at the beginning of the full-scale war.

Obviously, today Ukraine is a different Ukraine from the one that was attacked back then. It has evolved significantly and is now one of the best armies in the world – he said.

High praise for the Ukrainian military

Kushner's remarks are drawing attention against the backdrop of discussions in the United States about further military support for Ukraine.

His statement indicates recognition of the significant changes undergone by Ukraine's Defense Forces during the years of confronting Russian aggression.

At the same time, in the statement cited, Kushner did not clarify whether such an assessment of the Ukrainian army should influence Washington's decision regarding further aid to Kyiv.

European leaders and Ukraine issued a strong joint statement on ending the war