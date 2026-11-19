The leaders of Germany, France, the United Kingdom and Ukraine issued a joint statement following their meeting in Berlin on November 19. They agreed on the principles of peace negotiations, reaffirmed large-scale support for Kyiv and called on russia to agree to an energy truce for the entire winter. This was reported by the official website of the President of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details

Representatives of the Coalition of the Willing, Ukraine and the United States took part in the meeting. The leaders stressed that a just and lasting peace is critically important for the security of all of Europe.

The participants condemned russian strikes on Ukraine's civilian population and infrastructure, as well as moscow's acts of sabotage, cyberattacks and information operations in European countries.

The statement emphasizes that despite enormous losses, the russian army has failed to achieve its strategic objectives on the battlefield. At the same time, attacks on Ukrainian cities cannot compensate for the russian federation's military failures.

Billions for Ukraine and strengthening air defense

The leaders reaffirmed the commitment of NATO countries to provide Ukraine with 70 billion euros in military aid, equipment and training in 2026. In 2027, the volume of support should be at least comparable.

In addition, under the European Ukraine Support Loan mechanism, 90 billion euros is earmarked by the end of 2027 for Ukraine's military and financial needs.

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Strengthening Ukrainian air defense, including systems capable of intercepting ballistic missiles, was identified as a separate priority. On the eve of winter, partners will step up efforts to find additional missile defense systems.

New sanctions against russia and the fight against the shadow fleet

The participants agreed to increase economic pressure on moscow, primarily by restricting its revenues from oil and gas exports.

Sanctions are also planned against russian cryptocurrency operations and illicit financial flows, along with tighter restrictions on the russian federation's military-industrial complex.

Particular attention will be paid to combating russia's shadow fleet and schemes for circumventing international sanctions.

Ukraine will receive legally binding security guarantees

The leaders confirmed that after a ceasefire, Ukraine must receive reliable security guarantees agreed with the United States.

They may include long-term military support, international monitoring of compliance with the ceasefire, and the deployment of the Multinational Force — Ukraine under European leadership and with U.S. support.

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Such forces may operate in the air, at sea and on land, as well as help rebuild the Ukrainian army.

In addition, legally binding commitments are envisaged for partners to respond to possible new russian aggression.

The participants also welcomed the holding of the Koalicja-2026 exercises in Poland, which demonstrate the readiness of international forces to deploy.

Peace negotiations and frozen russian assets

The European leaders supported President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's readiness for an immediate ceasefire and negotiations with russia involving the United States and Europe.

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At the same time, they stressed that international borders cannot be changed by force and that Ukraine has the right to determine its security alliances independently.

Frozen russian assets will remain blocked until moscow ends the war and compensates Ukraine for the damage caused.

The leaders also emphasized that any decisions concerning the EU and NATO require the consent of the relevant states and allies.

An energy truce for the entire winter

One of the key initiatives was a call for russia to agree to halt strikes on energy infrastructure throughout the entire winter period.

The leaders view such a step as a possible beginning of a broader cessation of hostilities.

In addition, they proposed agreeing to a ceasefire to ensure safe navigation in the Black Sea and the unhindered export of food.

In conclusion, the participants of the meeting confirmed their readiness to continue supporting Ukraine, increase sanctions pressure on Russia, and pursue peace that will guarantee Ukrainian sovereignty and the security of Europe.

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