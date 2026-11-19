Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that he was not sure whether the partner countries share a common understanding of Article 5 of NATO, as Ukraine understands it, which is being discussed as part of providing security to Kyiv, reports UNN.

They are trying to be clear with us. Yes, when we talked about security guarantees, they spoke about this, as I understood, with the president, and with the Russian side, and with the Europeans, that they are truly ready to move closer to peace, and closer to real negotiations, real results in the negotiations, so as to offer Ukraine security guarantees under Article 5 — Zelenskyy said.

The president noted that he was not sure whether the countries share a common understanding of Article 5, as Ukraine understands it. According to him, Ukraine would be glad if its American partners deployed military bases in Ukraine, but Kyiv currently has no answer to the question of whether the United States is ready to provide its troops.

For me, Article 5 means U.S. troops and European partners. Forces, bases. Without this, I am not sure that it is Article 5. And secondly, it is the response to aggression. What will the partners do? What will they do if, I will be skeptical, excuse me, not if, but when they try to do this now? For me, the most important thing is how the countries will respond to aggression. If they respond, excuse me, I will not compare it with the tragedy that occurred in September in the United States, after this terrorist attack. But it was a clear and strong response — Zelenskyy added.

We remind you

U.S. Special Representative Jared Kushner stated that russia agrees to provide Ukraine with security guarantees analogous to Article 5 of NATO.