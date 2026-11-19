Friedrich Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz said that the damage to the Kerch Bridge is a sign of Russia's weakness, UNN reports, citing DW.

The fact that Ukraine severely damaged the Kerch Bridge is a clear warning and a sign of Russia's weakness. In October alone, Moscow lost more than 50,000 soldiers. These are the numbers the Americans lost during the entire Vietnam War, and Russia is losing that many in one month. Therefore, Russia must understand that it is time to make peace and lay down its arms - Germany's chancellor concluded after a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing."

"The Yalta format will not bring peace" — Merz stated the condition for successful negotiations

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Earlier military experts told UNN that the strikes on the Crimean Bridge resulted from a weeks-long operation by the Defense Forces. It was preceded by the systematic destruction of Russian air defense systems, radar stations, and electronic warfare systems.

"The train goes no further": General Staff confirms the third strike on the Crimean Bridge

The main military consequence of the damage to the crossing is the disruption of supplies to Russian forces in Crimea and southern Ukraine. This is forcing the occupiers to rely increasingly on land routes through the seized Ukrainian territories, which also remain within range of Ukrainian weapons.