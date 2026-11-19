Friedrich Merz

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz is convinced that negotiations can be successful only if Ukraine and Europe participate jointly in the process, and that a “Yalta-style” format will not bring peace, UNN reports, citing The Guardian.

After the meeting of the “Coalition of the Willing,” Merz said that the leaders seek “peace for Ukraine — a just and lasting peace” that will provide “more, not less security for Europe and the world.”

“We will continue to support Kyiv for as long as necessary. If peace negotiations take place, we will participate in them. Negotiations can be successful only if Ukraine and Europe participate jointly in the process. A “Yalta-style” format will not bring peace.”

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He noted that he had given each of the guests a fragment of the Berlin Wall — as a reminder of “what the Yalta agreements meant for Berlin.”

“Perhaps you remember how, in 1987, President Reagan stood here in Berlin and said: “Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall!” Today we say to President Putin: “Stop the war in Ukraine, and let us work together to seek diplomatic solutions.” We never again want to live in a divided Europe. We want to live in freedom and peace — together.”