Jared Kushner

U.S. President's representative Jared Kushner said after talks in Berlin in the format of the "Coalition of the Willing" that Donald Trump was convinced after the trilateral meeting that "peace is achievable," UNN reports, citing The Guardian.

The U.S. president's representative described the meeting as "very substantive and successful," noting that it "helped us shape our position." Kushner also confirmed that Donald Trump took part in separate parts of the talks.

He particularly highlighted Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, as well as Finnish President Alexander Stubb and Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre.

According to him, Europe is demonstrating "great unity and very strong support for Ukraine" — this is what he and Witkoff "reported to President Trump."

Kushner noted — without going into details — that after the trilateral talks (including the Chinese side), Trump became convinced that "peace is achievable."

"For us, a successful outcome after the end of the war would be a sovereign, secure, prosperous and free Ukraine," he said.

Kushner reported that "significant progress" had been made during the talks on issues concerning postwar prosperity, security guarantees and the exchange of prisoners of war.

Regarding postwar security, he said that "NATO will become a central element" of the proposed solutions, while the relevant structures would help prevent accidental escalation.

Kushner also noted that the Russian side appears to be "ready to trust" the U.S. proposal to include European partners in the negotiating process — this is necessary to ensure that the agreements reached are upheld.

In the near future, U.S. representatives will meet with national security advisers to coordinate the details of their proposals.

"President Trump wants to reach a deal based on Europe's support," he stressed.

"Our goal is to end this war and help build a lasting peace. We are firmly committed to this task. President Trump will do everything necessary to achieve it. He instructed us to devote the maximum amount of time to it, and we will continue working in close coordination and unity with our European partners."

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