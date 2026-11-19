U.S. President Donald Trump's envoy Jared Kushner said that, together with U.S. Special Envoy Steve Witkoff, he briefed German Chancellor Friedrich Merz on U.S. President Donald Trump's talks in China and the latest efforts to achieve peace in Ukraine, UNN reports.

Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and I had a very productive meeting today with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and his national security adviser, Günter Sautter. We briefed them on President Donald Trump's talks in China and the latest efforts to achieve a just, lasting and durable peace in Ukraine - Kushner wrote on X.

Trump, Xi, and Putin made their initial statements - including about Russia's war against Ukraine

"Ми продовжуємо тісно співпрацювати з Німеччиною, Україною та нашими європейськими партнерами, щоб узгодити наші позиції та підготуватися до наступного раунду переговорів", - зазначив посланець і зять Трампа.

"We continue to work closely with Germany, Ukraine and our European partners to align our positions and prepare for the next round of talks," the envoy and Trump's son-in-law said.

According to him, Chancellor Merz is a staunch supporter of peace in Ukraine and a strong transatlantic alliance". "We are grateful for his leadership, constructive engagement and close partnership as we work together to achieve our shared goal – ending this terrible war and building a secure and prosperous future for Ukraine and Europe," Kushner said.

Update

Kushner reported on November 19 that he would visit Berlin together with Witkoff. He said that talks involving Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European partners were scheduled to take place in the German capital. According to Kushner, the agenda included working to develop a unified position on the key elements of lasting peace and jointly preparing the agenda and proposed format for the next round of multilateral talks.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has also arrived in Berlin.