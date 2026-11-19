U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese leader Xi Jinping, and Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin made their opening statements as they gathered for a trilateral summit in Shenzhen, China, on the sidelines of the APEC summit, including remarks about Russia's war against Ukraine, as reported by Western and Russian media, UNN writes.

Details

According to Russian media, Putin said at the beginning of the meeting:

we devoted a great deal of attention to the war in Ukraine during the meeting with President Trump;

Russia, the United States, and China share a common responsibility for maintaining international peace and security;

our task is to preserve and strengthen the system of international law;

we should discuss global economic ties, food and energy security;

our peoples can make a significant contribution to strengthening security in the world if they cooperate with mutual respect.

According to Russian media, Putin said that he had discussed Ukraine at bilateral meetings with both Trump and Xi Jinping.

"Our countries have many overlapping interests regarding the settlement of regional conflicts, including, of course, the conflict in Ukraine. We also discussed this with the Chinese president, and today, at the initiative of the president of the United States, we devoted a great deal of attention to it at the bilateral meeting. We share a common interest in combating the threats and challenges of our time — international terrorism, transnational organized crime, and so on," Putin said.

According to Reuters, Trump said that the talks would concern "all the problems" in the world, making several statements at the beginning of the trilateral meeting. Here are some of his main points:

all three countries have a special responsibility;

too often, previous leaders avoided talking with leaders with whom they had disagreements;

no peace has ever been achieved by reducing capabilities;

all three countries have a «unique position» to discuss nuclear weapons;

all three countries will discuss «all the problems being discussed in the world».

U.S. President Donald Trump, CNN reports, said that he was choosing an "alternative course" in foreign policy by meeting for the first time with his Russian and Chinese counterparts together.

Speaking warmly about Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Putin, whom Trump referred to by name, Trump said that, in his view, engaging with U.S. adversaries could produce results.

"As the presidents of the three largest countries in the world, we bear a special responsibility to maintain open, respectful, and productive dialogue on issues that affect not only our people but the entire planet," he said at the beginning of the historic talks.

"Too often, past leaders avoided talking with countries with which they had disagreements, whereas we feel the opposite, and we think we are confident about that," he said.

Trump said that "no problems have ever been resolved" by refusing to talk with leaders with whom there are disagreements.

"So, no peace has ever been established by reducing the opportunities for engagement and standing together," he said. "We are choosing an alternative course."

He said that the issue of nuclear disarmament would be discussed at the summit, although he acknowledged that persuading a country to give up its nuclear weapons would be difficult.

"Once you have nuclear weapons, it is very difficult not to have them," he said. "That is how life works."

And he expressed optimism that a resolution to the war in Ukraine could be near.

I think things are happening. I think that (Putin) and I hope the other side would like to see an end to this war — he said.

Although expectations for significant breakthroughs from today's meeting were low, Trump said it was possible.

"Let's see if we can do something," he said before the press was denied access and the meeting began.

The U.S. president also reportedly said that the meeting was "making history".

Putin reportedly told Xi and Trump (through an interpreter): "Our three countries share responsibility for supporting peace and security." Putin said: "We must discuss global and regional ties, as well as energy security." He added that the United States "can contribute to strengthening global stability if it cooperates constructively."

Speaking ahead of the long-awaited trilateral meeting, Chinese leader Xi Jinping said, according to CNN: "China, Russia and the United States must set an example of cooperation in addressing global challenges, jointly supporting peace and stability in the world, and making a greater contribution to the progress of humanity."

Key points from Xi Jinping's opening statement, according to reports by Chinese state media:

China, Russia and the United States must cooperate to address global problems;

the world will be in chaos if major countries go to war;

the three countries must jointly protect world peace and stability;

healthy interaction among major countries is not optional but mandatory.

Xi Jinping, Russian media outlets report, called on China, Russia and the United States to "set an example" for the rest of the world by cooperating in addressing global problems and maintaining peace.

According to the Chinese leader, the modern world is no longer a "collection of isolated islands"; humanity lives in a single "global village," where "the fates of all people are interconnected." Therefore, countries such as Russia, China and the United States bear a "special responsibility."

Xi added that in recent years China has promoted a model of relations among major countries that is "characterized by peaceful coexistence, overall stability and balanced development, and benefits both the participants themselves and the world as a whole."

Trump, Xi, and Putin have begun a trilateral summit in China