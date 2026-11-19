U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Kremlin chief vladimir putin gathered for the first trilateral summit in Shenzhen, China, on the sidelines of the APEC summit, as reported by Chinese and Russian media, writes UNN.

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Trump, putin, and Xi have begun their historic talks, Reuters also reports.

Chinese state media reported that Xi is chairing a trilateral meeting between himself, Trump, and putin.

Russian media write that putin, Trump, and Xi Jinping are holding a meeting in Shenzhen "on the sidelines" of the APEC summit.

The Kremlin released the first footage of the meeting.

putin was the last to arrive at the venue of the trilateral meeting, Chinese media reported. Before that, Trump held a meeting with Xi, and even earlier with putin.

Trump made several statements about Ukraine ahead of the summit with Xi and Putin

Xi and Trump are already at the venue, Kylin Villa, where they had lunch after their bilateral meeting, CNN noted.

A video published by Chinese state media showed the room for the trilateral meeting between Trump, Xi, and putin.