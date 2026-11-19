U.S. President Donald Trump, who held two separate meetings with Kremlin chief Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Shenzhen on the sidelines of the APEC summit, made several statements regarding discussions of Russia’s war against Ukraine ahead of the trilateral talks. UNN writes about this with reference to Reuters.

Details

"We're looking to both help with respect to the war with Russia and Ukraine. I'd like to see it ended. I think I can speak for both of us very much," Trump said during his sit-down with Xi.

"Twenty-five thousand people are dying every month, mostly soldiers," he noted.

Trump said that an earlier impromptu meeting with Putin had "laid the groundwork" for the summit.

"President Putin is going to be coming here a little bit later, so we'll have a tri-meeting, trilateral, as they call it," he said.

"And we just had a little meeting with President Putin just to set the stage, and I think we'll have maybe a successful meeting."

There had been much speculation about the agenda of the talks.

Adding Ukraine to the list was one of Putin’s goals, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Trump met with Putin and called him a "friend" - Kremlin says they discussed the war in Ukraine