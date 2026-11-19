U.S. President Donald Trump met with Kremlin head Vladimir Putin, calling him a "friend," ahead of the first trilateral meeting between the two leaders and Chinese President Xi Jinping, the key topics of which are expected to be trade, artificial intelligence, and global conflicts. UNN writes about this, citing The Guardian.

Details

Trump met with Putin in Shenzhen, China, on Thursday on the sidelines of the APEC summit.

He said that many "wonderful things" could come out of their talks and called Putin a "friend."

We’ve had ‌a great relationship ‌for many years. We know each other for a long ‌time, and I think a ​lot of wonderful things can come out of ⁠this, or at ​least ​start. But ​I think ​they’ll ‌come out of ​this - Trump said.

The Kremlin said following the meeting that Putin had concluded his bilateral meeting with Trump in a "wonderful mood," and that the issue of Ukraine was the main topic of discussion, Reuters reports.

According to Russian media, Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov said that Putin and Trump discussed Russia's war against Ukraine, as well as bilateral relations, at the meeting. According to the Kremlin chief's aide, the meeting went well and was preparatory ahead of the trilateral talks between the leaders of Russia, the United States, and China. "It was a good meeting," he said, adding that the leaders "did not make any particularly important statements."

Trump met with Xi

Following this meeting, U.S. President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping began a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit, Chinese state media report.

Before meeting with Xi, Trump said the meeting would be "productive" and that the two countries had already divided tariff rates "fairly," Reuters reports.

Trump said that the Trade Council, which he and Xi agreed to establish at their summit in Beijing in May, had balanced relations between the two countries.

He also called the Chinese president a "friend," noting that they have a special relationship.

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