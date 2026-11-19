U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese leader Xi Jinping, and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin could end the war in a single meeting if they truly wanted to. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this in an interview with NBC News, UNN reports.

Details

According to him, it would be enough for the United States and China to threaten Russia with sanctions and halt trade with it.

If China and the United States impose sanctions or say that they will impose them, and stop exports and imports between Russia and these countries, that is the end of the war - the head of state said.

At the same time, he emphasized that if Trump, Xi, and Putin decide something about Ukraine without Ukraine, it will remain mere rhetoric.

As a reminder

Trump and Putin met at the APEC banquet in Shenzhen and exchanged a few words. During the photo session, Putin was not placed next to Trump.

Trump, Xi and Putin have arrived in China: what is known about the APEC summit and whether Ukraine will be discussed there