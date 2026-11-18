The summit of leaders of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC), bringing together the heads of the region’s largest economies, began on November 18 in Shenzhen, China.

The main political event of the gathering is expected to be the trilateral meeting scheduled for November 19 between U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping, and Russian leader vladimir putin. The heads of the three nuclear powers will hold talks in this format for the first time. They are expected to discuss strategic stability, nuclear arms control, and international conflicts. At the same time, it remains an open question whether Russia’s war against Ukraine will become a separate topic of the talks and whether the parties can reach any agreements without Kyiv’s participation.

UNN tells what is known about the summit, the positions of Washington, Beijing, and Moscow, and what Ukraine expects.

What you need to know about the APEC summit in China

The 33rd APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting is taking place on November 18–19 in Shenzhen, China, under the chairmanship of Xi Jinping. The organization brings together 21 economies of the Asia-Pacific region, including the United States, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Canada, Mexico, Indonesia, and Russia.

The main theme of this year’s summit is "Building an Asia-Pacific Community for Shared Prosperity." Participants are focusing on the development of international trade, attracting investment, technological cooperation, the digital economy, and artificial intelligence. The "host" of the meeting — official Beijing — has already identified three priorities for its chairmanship: economic openness, innovative development, and deepening cooperation.

However, this year the economic agenda has found itself at the center of a broader geopolitical discussion. Talks between the leaders of the United States, China, and Russia are scheduled on the sidelines of the summit; relations among them directly affect international security, trade, sanctions policy, and the course of the war against Ukraine.

First day of the summit: statements by Xi Jinping and putin and Trump’s arrival

On November 18, Chinese leader Xi Jinping spoke at the opening of the APEC CEO Summit, calling for support for free trade, opposition to protectionism, and expanded economic integration. The Chinese president stated that China intends to continue opening its domestic market to foreign businesses, lowering trade barriers, and developing new technologies. He paid particular attention to artificial intelligence, the digital economy, and the stability of global supply chains. It should be noted that his statements came amid trade disputes between Washington and Beijing, including new U.S. restrictions on the supply to China of advanced chips for artificial intelligence systems.

That same day, Russian President vladimir putin spoke at the forum. He criticized the Western sanctions imposed on Russia because of the war against Ukraine and claimed that the restrictions had allegedly failed to achieve their intended goals. He also demonstrated an interest in expanding economic relations with Asian countries.

On November 18, U.S. leader Donald Trump also arrived in Shenzhen. Xi Jinping personally welcomed him at the airport. Later, the U.S. president, the Chinese leader, and putin were photographed together and spoke during an official reception.

In addition, Xi and putin held separate talks. According to Kremlin Press Secretary dmitry peskov, they also discussed ending Russia’s war against Ukraine during the meeting.

Trump, Xi, and putin at the same table: what is known about the November 19 talks

On November 16, China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs officially confirmed that Xi Jinping would hold a trilateral summit with Donald Trump and vladimir putin on November 19. Moscow had previously promoted the idea of such a format. According to U.S. media reports, the Russian side viewed the trilateral meeting as an opportunity to discuss international security issues, including the war against Ukraine. Dmitry peskov — putin’s press secretary — уточнив, що на ці переговори трьох лідерів відведуть приблизно одну годину.

At the same time, within the framework of APEC, a separate dialogue between Trump and Putin is also expected. In particular, a U.S. official speaking on condition of anonymity confirmed to the Associated Press plans to hold a bilateral meeting between the presidents of the United States and Russia.

However, the Kremlin described its format somewhat differently. Putin's aide, Yuri Ushakov, said that the contact would take place after the APEC plenary session with the participation of delegation representatives, but that full-format bilateral talks were not envisaged. Possible topics for the trilateral meeting include reductions in nuclear weapons, strategic stability, relations between major powers, international conflicts, and economic disputes. However, it should be understood that the full agreed agenda has not yet been publicly presented.

Will Ukraine be discussed: conflicting signals from Washington, Beijing, and Moscow

The issue of Russia's war against Ukraine remains one of the main uncertainties surrounding the upcoming negotiations.

Initially, representatives of Donald Trump's administration said that arms control would be the central topic of the meeting, while the issue of Ukraine was not planned to be included in the main agenda. In particular, U.S. officials emphasized that the summit was intended to create conditions for further dialogue among the three nuclear powers, rather than necessarily conclude with specific agreements. However, Trump himself later said he intended to raise the issue of the war against Ukraine.

As reported by the Associated Press, the U.S. president said he planned to discuss with Xi Jinping and Putin not only nuclear weapons but also ways to end the Russian-Ukrainian war.

Beijing is also refraining from providing specific explanations. On November 18, during a briefing by China's Foreign Ministry, AFP journalists asked ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun whether the three leaders would discuss Ukraine. In response, the Chinese diplomat said that the presidents would hold an in-depth exchange of views on important issues concerning global peace. At the same time, he neither confirmed nor denied that the issue of Ukraine would be included on the agenda.

The Russian side, by contrast, had previously spoken openly about its interest in discussing the war. On November 12, Putin's aide Yuri Ushakov said that during the planned contacts with Trump, Moscow expected to continue discussing issues related to ending the war against Ukraine. However, at the same time, the parties announced no specific agreements regarding a cessation of hostilities, a peace plan, or the format of further negotiations.

Ukraine's position: Kyiv expects pressure on Russia, not agreements reached without its participation

Ukraine has already responded to preparations for the trilateral summit. On November 18, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said during a joint press conference with his Portuguese counterpart Paulo Rangel in Kyiv that Washington and Beijing had sufficient influence over Moscow to help bring the war to an end.

We hope and expect that this will be the tone adopted in this conversation: pressure on Russia to end the war - he said.

The Foreign Minister emphasized that the Ukrainian side had repeatedly conveyed to its partners its position on ending the war, security guarantees, and the postwar security order. He also stressed that regardless of the content of the negotiations, no decisions concerning Ukraine could be made without its participation.

Sybiha separately warned against a situation in which a meeting of the three leaders could give Putin the impression that a return to a policy of dividing spheres of influence among major powers was possible.

What interests do the United States, China, and Russia have

Despite the common negotiating format, Washington, Beijing, and Moscow are approaching the summit with different priorities.

For the United States, strategic stability remains one of the key issues. The Trump administration seeks to discuss nuclear weapons and the prospects for further agreements in the area of arms control. Trade disputes with China, technological restrictions, and international conflicts also remain important.

For China, hosting the summit is an opportunity to strengthen Beijing's diplomatic role and demonstrate its importance in resolving global issues. At the same time, the Chinese leadership is interested in stabilizing relations with the United States, preserving trade ties, and developing economic cooperation.

For Russia, the meeting creates an opportunity to hold direct contacts with the American president and the Chinese leader. In addition, the Kremlin seeks to promote its own approaches to ending the war against Ukraine and raise the issues of sanctions and international security. Analysts point out that even without specific agreements, Putin's participation in a joint summit with the leaders of the United States and China may have symbolic diplomatic significance for the Russian Federation.

However, this does not mean that the positions of the three states coincide. Significant differences remain between them regarding nuclear deterrence, trade restrictions, and the international order.

APEC summit: what the meeting could mean for Ukraine

As international affairs experts explain, further developments will depend primarily on how extensively the leaders discuss the Russian-Ukrainian war and whether they agree on subsequent diplomatic steps.

The first possible scenario envisages Ukraine not becoming the central topic of the trilateral talks. In that case, the main focus will be on strategic stability, nuclear weapons, and relations between the United States, China, and Russia.

The second scenario is that the issue of the war will be raised, but without specific agreements. Following the meeting, there may be individual statements about the need for a diplomatic settlement or the continuation of consultations.

The third option envisages an announcement of further negotiations related to the war against Ukraine. In that case, the participation of Kyiv and European partners in the relevant process will become a fundamental issue.

The US position on sanctions against Russia and further military support for Ukraine will be of particular importance. China's position also remains no less important: it maintains close economic ties with Moscow while simultaneously stating the need for a diplomatic end to the war.

That is why, for Ukraine, the main indicator of the talks' effectiveness will be specific statements and subsequent diplomatic actions.

What decisions are expected from the APEC summit around the world

In addition to political negotiations, the APEC leaders are expected to adopt a joint declaration following the summit, outlining further areas of economic cooperation in the region. This primarily concerns the development of free trade, the simplification of investment procedures, the digital economy, artificial intelligence, and the resilience of global supply chains. The further promotion of the idea of an Asia-Pacific free trade area is also being discussed.

As a reminder

Earlier, we wrote that Chinese leader met American leader Donald Trump at the aircraft stairs, violating established diplomatic protocol. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin was met at the airport by Cai Qi: the PRC leader did not come to the airport to meet him personally.