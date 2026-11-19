President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with U.S. representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, as well as European national security advisers. During the meeting, attention was paid to security guarantees that will serve as a real deterrent to russia, reports UNN.

We met with Steve Witkoff, Jared Kushner, and European national security advisers. It is important that cooperation between Europe, Ukraine, and America on the negotiating track is becoming closer. From the very beginning, Ukraine has advocated this approach – maximum coordination among us on everything related to European and Ukrainian security and the future. During the meeting, attention was paid to security guarantees that will serve as a real deterrent to russia - Zelenskyy wrote on Telegram.

Photo: Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Telegram channel

He noted that Ukraine expects the U.S. side to help organize the first multilateral meeting at the team level with the full participation of Europe as soon as possible.

We discussed possible parameters for such a meeting and the agenda. We need to work quickly, and that is the only approach on Ukraine's part. The more actively the conversation moves forward, the greater the chances of achieving real progress - Zelenskyy added.

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U.S. President's representative Jared Kushner, following talks in Berlin in the format of the "Coalition of the Willing," stated that Donald Trump, after the trilateral meeting, was convinced that "peace is achievable."